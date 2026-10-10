UN Says Over 100 Civilians Killed in Ukraine in One Week
(MENAFN) The UN on Friday condemned a sharp surge in attacks on civilians in Ukraine, reporting more than 100 killed and at least 429 injured in the past week as Russian strikes hit homes, passenger buses and critical infrastructure.
Khaled Khiari, assistant secretary-general for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, told the Security Council that Russian attacks had reached “a new horrifying level” since the council’s Sept. 23 briefing.
“We strongly condemn all attacks against civilians,” said Khiari.
He said the escalation had driven a “significant increase” in civilian casualties this year, with every month surpassing the same month in each of the past three years. He warned that repeated strikes on cities and essential infrastructure were disrupting life for millions, and voiced concern over reported attacks on telecommunications networks, retailers, food suppliers and logistics firms.
“All attacks on energy infrastructure and on population centers must cease immediately,” said Khiari, stressing the need to protect vulnerable civilians before winter sets in.
He also flagged civilian deaths and injuries from intensified Ukrainian attacks inside Russia. The UN human rights office recorded 3,890 civilian casualties in Russia from January to September, including 496 deaths and 3,394 injuries, Khiari said.
“All attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, wherever they occur, are a violation of international humanitarian law and must end immediately,” he added.
Khiari warned the war’s consequences are spilling beyond Ukraine and Russia, threatening regional security and trade.
“Particularly worrisome, in the Black Sea, attacks on civilian vessels have multiplied and expanded in geographic scope,” he said.
He welcomed diplomatic efforts to ease tensions and secure safe civilian navigation in the Black Sea, urging both sides to negotiate credible, sustainable arrangements. Attacks on ports, transport networks, grain facilities and other agricultural infrastructure, he warned, are pushing up global food prices.
He urged Russia and Ukraine to halt the escalating attacks and renew diplomacy to end the war.
“The current cycle of escalating attacks against civilians must end now before the civilian toll reaches new, devastating levels,” he said.
Diplomacy and dialogue must prevail and be given a genuine chance to succeed, he noted.
“It is time to end this war,” Khiari added.
Khaled Khiari, assistant secretary-general for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, told the Security Council that Russian attacks had reached “a new horrifying level” since the council’s Sept. 23 briefing.
“We strongly condemn all attacks against civilians,” said Khiari.
He said the escalation had driven a “significant increase” in civilian casualties this year, with every month surpassing the same month in each of the past three years. He warned that repeated strikes on cities and essential infrastructure were disrupting life for millions, and voiced concern over reported attacks on telecommunications networks, retailers, food suppliers and logistics firms.
“All attacks on energy infrastructure and on population centers must cease immediately,” said Khiari, stressing the need to protect vulnerable civilians before winter sets in.
He also flagged civilian deaths and injuries from intensified Ukrainian attacks inside Russia. The UN human rights office recorded 3,890 civilian casualties in Russia from January to September, including 496 deaths and 3,394 injuries, Khiari said.
“All attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, wherever they occur, are a violation of international humanitarian law and must end immediately,” he added.
Khiari warned the war’s consequences are spilling beyond Ukraine and Russia, threatening regional security and trade.
“Particularly worrisome, in the Black Sea, attacks on civilian vessels have multiplied and expanded in geographic scope,” he said.
He welcomed diplomatic efforts to ease tensions and secure safe civilian navigation in the Black Sea, urging both sides to negotiate credible, sustainable arrangements. Attacks on ports, transport networks, grain facilities and other agricultural infrastructure, he warned, are pushing up global food prices.
He urged Russia and Ukraine to halt the escalating attacks and renew diplomacy to end the war.
“The current cycle of escalating attacks against civilians must end now before the civilian toll reaches new, devastating levels,” he said.
Diplomacy and dialogue must prevail and be given a genuine chance to succeed, he noted.
“It is time to end this war,” Khiari added.
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