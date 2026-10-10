'Govt Has Not Done Right Thing': Parents Outraged Over Abhijeet Dipke's Detention

MENAFN - IANS) Sambhajinagar, Oct 10 (IANS) Bhagwan Dipke, father of Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke, has raised serious questions about the Centre's action following his son's detention at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi on Saturday.

He described this action as an unprecedented event in India's history, where a student attempting to save democracy was arrested from inside an aircraft.

Bhagwan Dipke remarked that while he had not witnessed such arrests involving major criminals or industrialists who fled abroad with Indian funds, a common student raising his voice to protect democracy has been detained.

When asked about the state of democracy in India, he said, "I don't think democracy still exists in India. Whatever little remains is being completely crushed. They want to establish 'One Nation, One Party' and eliminate other political parties. Those who are raising their voices to protect democracy are also being suppressed."

Meanwhile, Abhijeet's mother, Anita Dipke, expressed her anger at the NDA government at the Centre over his detention, stating that the government had not treated her son fairly.

Abhijeet Dipke's mother told IANS that she had feared all along that her son might be arrested. She mentioned that she had warned him about the possibility of arrest even as he was leaving home, but Abhijeet Dipke had reassured her that nothing of the sort would happen.

Speaking emotionally, she recalled bidding him a tearful farewell, but Abhijeet Dipke had comforted her, telling her not to cry and that whatever happened would be for the best.

“The government has not done the right thing; what kind of justice is it to arrest young people who work for the country? It feels terrible,” she said.

Expressing her displeasure with the government's attitude, she stated that she was unhappy with the current situation.

Earlier in the day, Abhijeet Dipke and other CJP members, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained at IGIA as they arrived ahead of the announced protest at Jantar Mantar.

Delhi Police personnel entered the aircraft carrying Dipke after it landed at IGIA.

Dipke posted a video showing the Delhi Police team entering the flight as he, along with other CJP members, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained from the flight itself.

In a video posted on his social media handle, Dipke was heard telling the police,“...I have come here to be arrested; arrest me.”