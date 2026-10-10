Sanjay Raut Predicts 'Major Political Upheaval', Says Centre Fears Protesters

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Oct 10 (IANS) Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday predicted that the central government would collapse within six months, accusing it of using heavy police deployment and blockades to prevent protesters from reaching Delhi for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Calling the ongoing protests a“people's rebellion," he claimed that the Narendra Modi government was in its final days and would fall by March-April next year.

Speaking to reporters, Raut claimed that the central government is terrified of young citizens and peaceful protesters.

CJP chief Abhijit Dipke on Saturday arrived at the Delhi airport, where the police detained him.

Raut predicted a massive political upheaval in the country, claiming that the central administration is breathing its last.

"This government will not survive. Between March and April, the Modi government will take its last breath, and a national government will be established," he claimed.

He reiterated his earlier remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 would be his last as Prime Minister. "If Modi doesn't remain, Amit Shah won't remain either," he added.

Targeting the leadership, Raut used a harsh phrase referencing the late actor Nana Patekar's famous dialogue, stating that a "cockroach" can make a government powerless. He alleged that current leaders are merely "traders" rather than strong statesmen, and traders are quick to panic.

He claimed that the Centre has effectively turned Delhi into Jammu and Kashmir, with around 15,000 vehicles stranded outside the city and trains halted to prevent protesters from reaching the capital.

Accusing the Centre of using extreme suppression tactics reminiscent of the British era, Raut questioned why the government was sealing Delhi and stopping youth from protesting democratically.

"Not even during British rule were such massive blockades seen. Thousands of vehicles are stuck on all sides. By what law are you branding protesting youth as traitors and anti-nationals?" Raut asked.

He urged the Delhi Police not to follow illegal orders issued by the central government, alleging that the current regime relies on voter manipulation and state machinery misuse.