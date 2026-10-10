Israeli Opposition Chief Golan Slams Khamenei Killing
(MENAFN) Yair Golan, head of Israel’s opposition Democratic Party, has called the killing of Iran’s former supreme leader Ali Khamenei at the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran in late February a “mistake,” Israeli media reported Friday.
“I think, unequivocally, the elimination of Khamenei the father was a mistake,” Golan said at an event in Rishon LeZion, south of Tel Aviv.
“Not because he didn’t deserve to die, only because it doesn’t serve the interests of the State of Israel,” he stated, noting that Khamenei was 86.
Golan claimed that Khamenei’s succession by his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, had left Iran under the leadership of “more extreme and violent individuals.” He also faulted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for chasing an “unrealistic goal” of toppling Iran’s government, which has not been achieved.
The US and Israel launched the war on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, raising regional tensions and global energy prices. Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement in June after mediation by Pakistan and Qatar.
“I think, unequivocally, the elimination of Khamenei the father was a mistake,” Golan said at an event in Rishon LeZion, south of Tel Aviv.
“Not because he didn’t deserve to die, only because it doesn’t serve the interests of the State of Israel,” he stated, noting that Khamenei was 86.
Golan claimed that Khamenei’s succession by his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, had left Iran under the leadership of “more extreme and violent individuals.” He also faulted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for chasing an “unrealistic goal” of toppling Iran’s government, which has not been achieved.
The US and Israel launched the war on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, raising regional tensions and global energy prices. Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement in June after mediation by Pakistan and Qatar.
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