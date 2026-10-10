Putin Tells Trump Ukraine Derailed Talks Restart, Media Says
(MENAFN) Vladimir Putin told Donald Trump that Ukraine had ruined any chance of quickly reviving trilateral negotiations by trying to disrupt Russia’s parliamentary elections, Russian state news agency reported Saturday, citing a senior official.
Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Trump heard out Putin’s position and would have it relayed to the Ukrainian delegation, currently in Miami for meetings with US officials.
“By attempting to disrupt our elections — launching a massive drone strike on Moscow, other cities, polling stations, and specific individuals involved in organizing the vote on the main election day — the Kyiv regime has essentially scuttled the possibility of an immediate resumption of the negotiation process,” Ushakov said.
“Now, as the president said, we will consider when these negotiations might be resumed,” he added.
The leaders spoke by phone Friday. Trump called the exchange a “highly successful discussion.” On Truth Social, he said Russia agreed to “immediately supply” over 300,000 tons of diesel to US and global markets. A further 500,000 tons would follow in November, then 1 million tons and another 3 million tons “within a short period,” depending on the state of Russian refineries.
Putin said the supplies would benefit the world economy. The two also discussed global energy, prospects for ending the Ukraine war, Iran and bilateral ties
Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Trump heard out Putin’s position and would have it relayed to the Ukrainian delegation, currently in Miami for meetings with US officials.
“By attempting to disrupt our elections — launching a massive drone strike on Moscow, other cities, polling stations, and specific individuals involved in organizing the vote on the main election day — the Kyiv regime has essentially scuttled the possibility of an immediate resumption of the negotiation process,” Ushakov said.
“Now, as the president said, we will consider when these negotiations might be resumed,” he added.
The leaders spoke by phone Friday. Trump called the exchange a “highly successful discussion.” On Truth Social, he said Russia agreed to “immediately supply” over 300,000 tons of diesel to US and global markets. A further 500,000 tons would follow in November, then 1 million tons and another 3 million tons “within a short period,” depending on the state of Russian refineries.
Putin said the supplies would benefit the world economy. The two also discussed global energy, prospects for ending the Ukraine war, Iran and bilateral ties
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