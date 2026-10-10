Rixos Murjana Unveils Saudi Arabia’s First Adults-Only Overwater Villas on the Red Sea
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) The exclusive collection of just five stunning villas ushers in a new era of barefoot luxury in the Kingdom, complete with uninterrupted Red Sea views and direct access to the crystal-clear waters.
As part of the ultra-exclusive Club Privé by Rixos collection, every stay includes a personalised butler service, VIP in-villa check-in and check-out, exclusive dining experiences, concierge services, and an array of elevated privileges
King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia: Rixos Murjana has unveiled Saudi Arabia’s first adults-only Overwater Villas, introducing a new level of privacy and personalised luxury to the Kingdom’s Red Sea coastline.
Inspired by the iconic overwater retreats of the Maldives, each villa blends exceptional privacy, refined luxury, and uninterrupted sea views with the signature all-inclusive, all-exclusive hospitality that defines Rixos.
Located on the pristine shores of King Abdullah Economic City, Rixos Murjana is Saudi Arabia’s largest ultra-all-inclusive resort. It is an extraordinary destination, home to elegant accommodation, world-class restaurants, one of the Kingdom’s largest infinity pools, a spectacular waterpark, the renowned Anjana Spa, vibrant entertainment, and exclusive leisure experiences. The resort allows guests to enjoy limitless moments of relaxation and adventure, all elevated by authentic Rixos hospitality and personalised service.
The new Overwater Villas introduce a more intimate way to experience the resort and its coastal setting, with four Overwater Villas Privé and one Overwater Villa Privé Grand. Designed exclusively for adults, each villa has been positioned to maximise privacy while framing panoramic views across the Red Sea.
Inside, a contemporary palette draws inspiration from the colours and textures of the surrounding coastline. Bright, open interiors, natural finishes and floor-to-ceiling windows create a calm retreat, while private terraces provide an uninterrupted connection to the water.
A private Club Privé experience
The signature Overwater Villa Privé Grand elevates the experience even further. Spanning 139 square metres, this exceptional residence features a spacious separate living room, creating additional space to unwind, entertain, or simply savour the uninterrupted views across the water.
Every Overwater Villa forms part of the prestigious Club Privé by Rixos collection, offering Rixos’ highest level of personalised luxury. From the moment guests arrive, every aspect of the stay is meticulously tailored, beginning with VIP in-villa check-in and continuing with the dedicated attention of a private butler available around the clock. Guests also have the option to enjoy 24-hour in-room dining, alongside exclusive access to Club House restaurant, guaranteed reservations at the resort’s à la carte restaurants, and access to a private beach area should they wish to visit the beach. Additional offerings include concierge services, complimentary club car transfers, and a host of thoughtfully curated privileges designed to make every stay feel entirely effortless.
Combining the timeless appeal of the world's most iconic overwater escapes with the warmth of Rixos hospitality and the natural beauty of Saudi Arabia's coastline, these exclusive villas promise an unforgettable adults-only retreat unlike anything else in the region. For those seeking exceptional privacy, personalised service, and unparalleled luxury, the Overwater Villas at Rixos Murjana are ready to welcome their first guests.
For bookings and more information, please call or email
As part of the ultra-exclusive Club Privé by Rixos collection, every stay includes a personalised butler service, VIP in-villa check-in and check-out, exclusive dining experiences, concierge services, and an array of elevated privileges
King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia: Rixos Murjana has unveiled Saudi Arabia’s first adults-only Overwater Villas, introducing a new level of privacy and personalised luxury to the Kingdom’s Red Sea coastline.
Inspired by the iconic overwater retreats of the Maldives, each villa blends exceptional privacy, refined luxury, and uninterrupted sea views with the signature all-inclusive, all-exclusive hospitality that defines Rixos.
Located on the pristine shores of King Abdullah Economic City, Rixos Murjana is Saudi Arabia’s largest ultra-all-inclusive resort. It is an extraordinary destination, home to elegant accommodation, world-class restaurants, one of the Kingdom’s largest infinity pools, a spectacular waterpark, the renowned Anjana Spa, vibrant entertainment, and exclusive leisure experiences. The resort allows guests to enjoy limitless moments of relaxation and adventure, all elevated by authentic Rixos hospitality and personalised service.
The new Overwater Villas introduce a more intimate way to experience the resort and its coastal setting, with four Overwater Villas Privé and one Overwater Villa Privé Grand. Designed exclusively for adults, each villa has been positioned to maximise privacy while framing panoramic views across the Red Sea.
Inside, a contemporary palette draws inspiration from the colours and textures of the surrounding coastline. Bright, open interiors, natural finishes and floor-to-ceiling windows create a calm retreat, while private terraces provide an uninterrupted connection to the water.
A private Club Privé experience
The signature Overwater Villa Privé Grand elevates the experience even further. Spanning 139 square metres, this exceptional residence features a spacious separate living room, creating additional space to unwind, entertain, or simply savour the uninterrupted views across the water.
Every Overwater Villa forms part of the prestigious Club Privé by Rixos collection, offering Rixos’ highest level of personalised luxury. From the moment guests arrive, every aspect of the stay is meticulously tailored, beginning with VIP in-villa check-in and continuing with the dedicated attention of a private butler available around the clock. Guests also have the option to enjoy 24-hour in-room dining, alongside exclusive access to Club House restaurant, guaranteed reservations at the resort’s à la carte restaurants, and access to a private beach area should they wish to visit the beach. Additional offerings include concierge services, complimentary club car transfers, and a host of thoughtfully curated privileges designed to make every stay feel entirely effortless.
Combining the timeless appeal of the world's most iconic overwater escapes with the warmth of Rixos hospitality and the natural beauty of Saudi Arabia's coastline, these exclusive villas promise an unforgettable adults-only retreat unlike anything else in the region. For those seeking exceptional privacy, personalised service, and unparalleled luxury, the Overwater Villas at Rixos Murjana are ready to welcome their first guests.
For bookings and more information, please call or email
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