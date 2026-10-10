Azerbaijani Mps, NGO Representatives Appeal To US Congress Members

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Members of the Azerbaijani Parliament and representatives of several non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have sent a letter to US senators and members of the House of Representatives. A copy of the letter was also sent to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The full text of the appeal reads:

Dear Senators and Members of the House of Representatives,

We, members of the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan and representatives of non-governmental organizations, are writing in response to your letter concerning Azerbaijan dated October 5, 2026. We attach great importance to dialogue with the US Congress and share the goal of securing lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. However, we believe that several points in your letter overlook important historical and legal context and risk undermining the progress achieved through US diplomatic efforts.

For more than three decades, Azerbaijan has faced the consequences of conflict and the occupation of approximately 20 percent of its internationally recognized territory. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed, and over one million people were displaced from Armenia and Azerbaijan's formerly occupied territories. The fate of 4,010 missing Azerbaijanis remains unknown. The Khojaly massacre, in which 613 civilians were killed, as well as the destruction of towns and villages, religious sites and cultural heritage, remain among the most painful chapters in our national history. These realities must be taken into account in any assessment of the conflict.

Landmines and unexploded ordnance continue to threaten lives, hinder reconstruction and prevent the safe return of displaced families. According to Azerbaijan's estimates, approximately 1.5 million landmines have been planted across nearly 13 percent of the country's territory. Since 2020, more than 440 Azerbaijani citizens have been affected by explosions involving mines and other ordnance. In this regard, we urge Congress to maintain its focus on humanitarian demining and on determining the fate of missing persons, including the need to obtain information about possible burial sites and people whose whereabouts remain unknown.

Despite these challenges, President Ilham Aliyev has pursued a strategic course focused on achieving peace, normalizing relations and promoting regional economic integration. Azerbaijan initiated the process of drafting a peace agreement and submitted a draft to the Armenian side. We recognize and highly appreciate the important role played by President Donald Trump in advancing this process.

The Peace Summit held in Washington on August 8, 2025, marked an important diplomatic milestone. The Joint Declaration signed in the presence of President Trump and the initialing of the Agreement on Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia opened up new opportunities for practical cooperation. Trade ties have been established, including Azerbaijani petroleum product exports to Armenia. The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) also offers prospects for strengthening regional transport and communications links. These developments, in turn, create favorable conditions for further strengthening the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States.

As members of the Azerbaijani Parliament and representatives of non-governmental organizations, we support this peace agenda and believe that Congress can play a constructive role in consolidating the progress achieved.

Your letter refers to certain detained individuals as“political and military leaders.” This characterization does not reflect reality. These individuals held senior positions in an illegal separatist entity established by Armenia on Azerbaijan's sovereign territory and were tried for serious crimes, including war crimes. During the trials, the defendants' right to a defense was ensured, and evidence and witness testimony were examined before the verdicts were delivered. We share Congress's commitment to the principle of a fair trial. At the same time, we emphasize the importance of demonstrating respect for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and judicial institutions in the same manner as for those of other states.

We also object to the portrayal of approximately 241 square kilometers of territory as Armenian land allegedly under Azerbaijani occupation. Azerbaijan recognizes Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The precise alignment of individual sections of the international border between the two countries is a matter for the bilateral delimitation and demarcation process. We believe these issues should be resolved through existing mechanisms rather than through unilateral assessments that prejudge the outcome.

In taking a credible and principled approach to cultural heritage, Congress should also consider the destruction and desecration of Azerbaijani mosques, cemeteries, shrines and historical monuments in formerly occupied territories and in Armenia. The protection of religious and cultural heritage must be based on universal principles, without discrimination or selective treatment.

We also urge Congress to consider the full repeal of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act. Section 907 no longer reflects historical circumstances, current geopolitical realities or the present state of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations. Even when its application is suspended, the provision remains an obstacle to realizing the full potential of our bilateral partnership. Its repeal would send an important message of congressional support for the regional peace process and the beginning of a new chapter in US-Azerbaijan relations.

This is an opportunity for the bipartisan political leadership of the United States. Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia should not become a subject of partisan dispute in Washington. Instead, it should be recognized as a diplomatic achievement that advances regional stability, economic opportunities and US interests. A bipartisan approach has enabled successive US administrations to build a partnership with our country over decades and benefit from Azerbaijan's support for key US policy priorities, including peacekeeping operations.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have declared their commitment to resolving outstanding humanitarian, legal, political and practical issues through direct bilateral dialogue. International partners can best contribute by supporting this process and encouraging solutions acceptable to both sides.

Our region has endured great suffering, but a genuine opportunity has now emerged to build a different future. We invite you to work with us to consolidate the progress achieved since the Washington Summit, strengthen Azerbaijan-US relations and secure lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

Respectfully,

Members of the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

Gaya Mammadov

Fatma Yildirim

Samir Valiyev

Tanzila Rustamkhanli

Vugar Rahimzade

Zahid Oruj

Razi Nurullayev

Ali Masimli

Elman Mammadov

Bahruz Maharramov

Elshan Musayev

Fazil Mustafa

Rasim Musabeyov

Elshad Musayev

Asim Mollazade

Aydin Mirzazade

Elchin Mirzabayli

Rashad Mahmudov

Sadiq Gurbanov

Eyvaz Gurbanov

Mubariz Gurbanli

Vasif Gafarov

Gudrat Hasanguliyev

Nagif Hamzayev

Jala Aliyeva

Arzukhаn Alizade

Tamam Jafarova

Mehriban Valiyeva

Sabina Khasayeva

Sabir Hajiyev

Representatives of non-governmental organizations:

Ramil Iskandarli – Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum

Amir Aliyev – Chairman of the Public Association“Center for the Promotion of Human Rights”

Alimammad Nuriyev – Head of the“Constitution” Research Foundation

Zaur Mammadov – Chairman of the Baku Club of Political Scientists

Rey Gasimov – Chairman of the Public Association“Association of Mine Victims in Azerbaijan”

Hafiz Safikhanov – Chairman of the Public Association “Association of Mine Victims in Azerbaijan”

Zaur Ibrahimli – Chairman of the Public Association“Priority” Center for Social and Economic Research

Konul Behbudova – Chairwoman of the Public Association“Karabakh Families of Missing Persons”

Ayaz Mirzayev – Chairman of the Public Association“Azerbaijani Journalists Network”

Umud Rahimoglu – Chairman of the International Eurasia Press Fund

Sevinj Alizade – Chairwoman of the Public Association“Zafar” for Support to Martyrs' Families