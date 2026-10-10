Decision On Prajwal Revanna's Transfer To Hindalga Jail Likely Today Lawyers May Challenge Move In Court

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 10 (IANS) A decision on shifting former JD(S) MP, Prajwal Revanna, who is serving a life sentence in a rape case, from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru to Hindalga Jail in Belagavi, is likely to be taken on Saturday, following the recovery of a mobile phone and a pen drive from his cell.

Director General of Police (DGP) of the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services, Alok Kumar, has ordered the transfer of Prajwal Revanna, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and nephew of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, following the controversy over the recovery of the prohibited electronic devices.

However, the shifting is understood to have been deferred temporarily, with the department yet to finalise arrangements for the transfer.

Police said that the absence of a senior police officer to monitor the movement of the high-profile convict, following the recent arrest of the Belagavi Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG), is among the reasons for the delay.

The transfer may be taken up once another officer is assigned responsibility for overseeing the process. It can be noted that Belagavi Rane DIG Somashekar was arrested on charges of allegedly misusing convict's wife and releasing him after creating fake Supreme Court order.

Another consideration is that Revanna is produced before the court three times a week. His transfer to Belagavi could affect the arrangements for his court appearances. Meanwhile, his counsels are reportedly preparing to approach the court challenging the proposed transfer, citing alleged violations of prison rules and other procedural issues.

The proposed transfer follows the recovery of a mobile phone and a pen drive from the cell occupied by Revanna at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. The discovery triggered a major controversy over security lapses at the Bengaluru prison and prompted the prison department to order an investigation.

On August 11, 2026, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) conducted a raid at the prison under the leadership of Deputy Commissioners of Police Haribabu and Imam Qasim. During the operation, a mobile phone was reportedly recovered from Revanna's cell, along with a charger, a blue notebook and a pen drive.

The mobile phone reportedly contained applications such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, which were password-protected. A forensic examination by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reportedly detected several obscene video files on the device.

A photograph purportedly showing Revanna speaking on a mobile phone inside the prison also surfaced, intensifying questions over the security arrangements at the facility.

Following the recovery, DGP Alok Kumar ordered an investigation led by DIG Jinendra Khanagavi to determine how the prohibited items had entered the prison and whether any officials had been negligent in preventing their entry.

An official email has reportedly been sent to Hindalga Jail authorities regarding Revanna's proposed transfer. The chief superintendent has also been informed, and arrangements are expected to be made for his relocation under police escort once the final decision is taken.