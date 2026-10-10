'Demanding CEC's Resignation Through Public Rallies Not Fair': Venkaiah Naidu

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday criticised attempts by certain political parties to malign the Election Commission of India (ECI), saying such actions were neither in the interest of the country nor conducive to the health of democracy.

The former Vice President's remarks came amid the CJP's proposed protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The protest was also aimed at raising allegations of voter deletions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged "vote theft".

"I feel that the way some people are trying to malign the Election Commission is not good and is not in the interest of the country or democracy. The Election Commission is a statutory body. There are ways and means to even impeach the Election Commissioner, but accusing him, abusing him, dragging his name into controversies, and then demanding his resignation through public rallies is not fair," Naidu said.

Expressing confidence in the functioning of the poll body, he maintained that any genuine concerns about the electoral process could be highlighted and discussed, but targeting a constitutional institution was not appropriate.

"I personally feel the Election Commission is doing a good job. Indian elections are the largest exercise in the world. People praise the Indian electoral system. Our Election Commissions have also earned such a good name. If there is something wrong, that can be discussed. But maligning an institution, that is, a constitutional body, is not fair. If they win an election, the Election Commission is good. If they lose an election, EVMs are bad, defective and pro-government. This sort of allegations are not fair," he said.

Naidu further pointed out that political parties had levelled similar allegations at different times, depending on the electoral outcome.

"Of course, different parties have made these allegations at different times. We had elections in Bihar. Not even one voter has complained that his name has been deleted. Not even one. The experience shows. You have got a right to appeal further. But it is basically the duty of political parties and their agents and workers to go door to door, verify the voters' list, complain if there are discrepancies, omissions or deletions, or if there is a need for additions. It is the duty of political parties to get it done," he added.

Drawing on his long experience in public life and politics, which he said began when he was 16, Naidu reiterated his faith in India's electoral system.

"I have gone through this political system. The Indian electoral system is the best system. Singling out the Election Commission for everything is not good. The Election Commission has made a statement that all decisions are taken jointly. There may be differences of opinion sometimes. But in the end, the decisions are taken collectively. So, that being the case, singling out one person and then maligning him is not fair," he said.

While acknowledging that citizens had the right to protest, the former Vice President said demonstrations must remain peaceful and should not involve violence or damage to public property. He also underlined the responsibility of governments to permit peaceful protests.

"In a country like India, we must uphold democratic institutions. We must uphold the Constitution, and we must criticise in a fair manner. People have a right to protest. But at the same time, nobody should indulge in violence or destroy public property. People should protest peacefully. And the government also must allow peaceful protests and demonstrations," Naidu said.