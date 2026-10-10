'Careers Are At Stake': Gautam Gambhir Defends Indian Bowlers After West Indies' Record T20I Chase

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has refused to blame his bowlers following a six-wicket defeat to the West Indies in the second T20I of the five-match series at JSCA International Complex Stadium in Ranchi on Friday, October 10.

Despite posting a solid total of 249/5 in 20 overs, Team India bowlers could not defend it as the Caribbean side chased down the 250-run target in 18.3 overs, with 9 balls to spare. Shai Hope's unbeaten 102-run knock and Sherfane Rutherford (84) and Romario Shepherd (34*)'s vital contributions guided West Indies to a record T20I chase.

Mayank Yadav led the bowling attack with figures of 3/36 at an economy rate of 12 in his spell of three overs. Kuldeep Yadav conceded 53 runs and picked up a wicket in four overs. However, Arshdeep Singh (0/45), Axar Patel (0/63), Shivam Dube (0/30), and Naman Dhir (0/25) failed to make an impact.

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Gautam Gambhir Wants Bat-Ball Competition

The Ranchi pitch appeared to have offered no assistance to the bowlers of both sides, as a staggering 500-plus runs were scored across 38.3 overs, leaving virtually zero margin for error under the unforgiving night skies and heavy dew.

Speaking at the press conference following the defeat, Gautam Gambhir has demanded a fair competition between bat and ball, emphasising that bowlers should also have conditions that allow them to showcase their skills. He added that while fans enjoy sixes and fours, an even contest between bat and ball is equally important.

“It was not cricket. Just batting.” Gambhir said.

“Who doesn't want a good competition between bat and ball? Of course. What you want, we also want. If you only want to see sixes and fours, we want to see that too. If you want an even contest, then we also want an even contest, because bowlers are our bowlers too, right?” he added.

West Indies broke India's 10 match winning streak in T20is by chasing down 250. Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 9, 2026

The debate over the lack of competition between bat and ball has reignited after the third ODI between India and West Indies in New Chandigarh, where West Indies completed a historic chase of 352 to snatch a five-wicket consolation victory, further highlighting the growing imbalance between bat and ball across modern limited-overs surfaces.

'Careers Are At Stake'

Further speaking on the issue, Gambhir stressed that Indian bowlers have also worked hard to earn their places in the team and that their careers are at stake, calling for balanced conditions to ensure a fair contest between bat and ball.

“They aren't foreign bowlers; their careers are also at stake. They also worked hard to sit in this dressing room; it's not like they didn't work hard. They have also worked hard,” the Team India head coach told reporters.

“So if there is an even competition, it will be good, and better cricket will be seen," he added.

West Indies defeated India by 6 wickets. Another batting and flat pitch. 250 score can't be defended in India. Strange

#INDvsWI Rosesh (@roseshpoet) October 9, 2026

An uneven competition between the bat and ball has become a topic of debate as heavy dew and batting-heavy pitches continue to dictate modern limited-overs games. T20 cricket is a format that has evolved into a heavily bat-dominated spectacle, leaving a little room for bowlers to showcase their skills.

As the ongoing T20I series moves to Holkar Stadium in Indore, the Men in Blue will be aiming to regroup quickly and iron out their bowling execution before facing another formidable batting lineup.

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