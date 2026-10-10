Mysuru Dasara 2026: Mahendra Dropped From Golden Howdah Race, Dhananjaya Leads

The selection of the lead elephant, known as the 'captain', to carry the 750 kg Golden Howdah during the world-famous Mysuru Dasara celebrations has taken an unexpected turn. Mahendra, who was initially considered a leading contender for the prestigious role, stopped walking near Ayurvedic Circle during a practice run with the wooden howdah along the traditional procession route.

The incident forced officials to cut the rehearsal short, prompting the Forest Department to temporarily withdraw Mahendra from the race for this year's Mysuru Dasara. With the selection process now wide open, Dhananjaya has emerged as a strong contender, while several other elephants are also being assessed for their suitability.

Physically Fit but Mentally Hesitant

Mysuru Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Prabhugowda, speaking to the media, said Mahendra had no apparent physical health issues. Veterinary examinations, including tests of his legs and dung samples, reportedly returned normal results.

According to the officer, the challenge appears to be psychological rather than physical. Mahendra is currently reluctant to move forward while carrying the heavy load, prompting officials to work on improving his confidence and willingness to participate in rehearsals.

Why Did Mahendra Stop Midway?

On September 25, Mahendra carried the wooden howdah during the first day of practice. However, amid heavy rain, he refused to move forward. Officials halted the rehearsal near Balarama Gate and removed the load from his back.

The incident may have influenced Mahendra's behaviour during subsequent rehearsals. Officials believe he may have learnt to associate standing still with having the weight removed. He reportedly repeated the same behaviour during the latest practice session.

Mahouts and Forest Department personnel are now working to help Mahendra overcome this reluctance and become comfortable carrying the load again.

Will Mahendra Participate in Srirangapatna Dasara?

Mahendra has an established record of carrying the howdah during Srirangapatna Dasara for the past four years. Although he has been temporarily dropped from consideration for the Mysuru Dasara procession, he remains a potential candidate for the Srirangapatna celebrations.

Officials are expected to decide on his participation within the next two days, depending on his progress and suitability for the role.

Four Elephants Successfully Carry 1,000 Kg

Following Mahendra's setback, the Forest Department intensified practice sessions for the other elephants in contention. Dhananjaya, Prashantha, Sugreeva and Ekalavya reportedly demonstrated their strength by carrying a maximum load of 1,000 kg during the rehearsals.

Their performance has strengthened their prospects in the selection process, as officials continue to assess the elephants' ability to carry the Golden Howdah safely along the procession route.

Dhananjaya Emerges as the Frontrunner

With Mahendra temporarily out of contention, Dhananjaya has emerged as a leading candidate to carry the 750 kg Golden Howdah. MLA Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah had earlier indicated that Dhananjaya had a strong chance of being selected.

Ekalavya, Sugreeva and Srikantha are also among the elephants being considered for the prestigious responsibility. The final selection will depend on the elephants' health, strength, training and readiness to participate in the procession.

Who Will Succeed Abhimanyu as Mysuru Dasara Captain?

The question of who will succeed the legendary elephant Abhimanyu as the next Mysuru Dasara captain remains unanswered. The Forest Department is expected to announce its final decision after assessing the health, physical fitness, strength and behavioural readiness of the shortlisted elephants.

Until then, Dhananjaya remains one of the leading contenders, while the possibility of Mahendra participating in Srirangapatna Dasara remains open.