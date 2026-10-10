Uzbek TMK, UK Sign 2026-2028 Roadmap To Boost Critical Minerals Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Uzbekistan Technological Metals Complex (TMK) and the United Kingdom have signed a 2026–2028 roadmap to expand cooperation in critical minerals, develop high-tech manufacturing and attract investment in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by TMK, following talks in Tashkent involving Uzbek officials and a UK delegation led by the Minister of State for Trade, Lord Anas Sarwar.

The talks focused on deep processing of tungsten, molybdenum, rhenium, lithium and rare earth metals, the development of joint industrial projects with British companies, and expanding exports of higher value-added products.

“The implementation of the roadmap will strengthen industrial, scientific and educational ties between Uzbekistan and the United Kingdom, while creating new opportunities for investment and technology transfer,” the parties said.

A key priority is attracting British companies to the Future Metals Technopark and establishing a joint Uzbek-British scientific and technology center at TMK's R&D Park. The sides also discussed cooperation with leading British universities and research institutions, specialist training and the introduction of advanced technologies into industrial production.

The roadmap envisages investment events in the United Kingdom, geological research, stronger scientific and educational exchanges, and the development of financing mechanisms for joint projects. The parties also plan to explore investment and export financing opportunities with British financial institutions and establish regular dialogue on critical minerals.

The agreement supports Uzbekistan's efforts to move beyond the extraction of mineral resources toward deeper processing and the production of higher value-added goods. Closer cooperation with British companies and research institutions could help TMK attract advanced technologies, develop industrial expertise, and strengthen its position in international critical minerals supply chains.