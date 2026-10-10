Privatetechshares Launches To Help Startup Shareholders Understand What Their Private Equity Is Really Worth

Startup shares may be worth six figures. Figuring out what to do with them should not require a finance degree.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PrivateTechShares today announced the launch of an independent research and tools platform for startup employees, founders and early shareholders who hold private-company equity. The platform covers more than 250 US and European private technology companies. It helps shareholders understand what their stock options and private shares may be worth, and how to prepare for a future sale, tender offer or exit.Equity forms a standard part of pay at venture-backed technology companies. Turning that equity into a sound financial decision often proves much harder.Most shareholders track their stake through a cap table portal that shows a share count and a headline valuation. That figure rarely reflects share class, liquidation preferences, dilution from later funding rounds, exercise costs, tax or transfer restrictions.The gap tends to appear under time pressure. A tender offer arrives with a short deadline. An employee leaves and faces a limited window to exercise options. A buyer proposes a discount on a secondary sale. In each case, the shareholder must decide quickly, often without the information needed to judge the terms.“A cap table tells people how many shares they own. It rarely tells them what those shares are worth after preferences, dilution and tax,” said [Spokesperson Name], [Title] of PrivateTechShares.“We built PrivateTechShares so shareholders can do their own homework before they speak with a broker, a buyer or their company's legal team. We do not tell anyone what to do with their equity. We help them ask better questions.”PrivateTechShares organizes its guidance around the points where equity decisions come up:- Receiving a new option grant- Leaving a company- Measuring dilution after a new funding round- Weighing a tender offer- Preparing for a private secondary sale- Planning for an IPO or acquisitionThe platform offers four free calculators that require no account sign-up:Exit waterfall: shows how investor liquidation preferences affect payouts to common shareholdersEquity value estimator: applies typical secondary-market discounts to estimate what a stake may be worthISO exercise and AMT calculator: models exercise costs and Alternative Minimum Tax exposure for incentive stock optionsDilution calculator: measures how new funding rounds change ownershipCompany research spans US pre-IPO firms and European unicorns. Separate tax guides explain equity tax rules in eight countries.For shareholders preparing to sell, PrivateTechShares offers paid equity toolkits in US and European editions. The toolkits include information request letter templates, sale preparation checklists, tax guides and transfer restriction guides.PrivateTechShares operates as an educational and market research resource. It does not provide investment, legal or tax advice, and it does not guarantee any valuation or sale outcome. The platform has no affiliation, partnership or endorsement relationship with the companies it covers.The platform and its free tools are available now atAbout PrivateTechSharesPrivateTechShares is an independent research platform focused on private-company equity in the US and European technology sectors. It publishes sourced, plain-English guides, company profiles and free tools for founders, startup employees, early shareholders and angel investors. The platform helps users understand stock options, private share value, dilution, tax and secondary sale options.

Robert Palmer, Spokesperson

PrivateTechShares

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PrivateTechShares Launches to Help Startup Shareholders Understand What Their Private Equity Is Really Worth News Provided By TP Studio October 10, 2026, 07:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Social Media, Technology



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