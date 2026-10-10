Oppn Trying To Pressure ECI Through CJP Agitation Won't Have Any Impact, Says BJP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday accused the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) of staging a protest against the interests of the people, alleging that Opposition parties were attempting to put pressure on the Election Commission of India (ECI) through the agitation.

The BJP's remarks came amid the CJP's proposed protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The protest was also aimed at raising allegations of voter deletions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged "vote theft".

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya criticised the agitation, accusing the protesters of disrespecting the public and undermining the people's mandate.

"They are insulting the people. The movement taking place today is against the people, and the public is being humiliated. This is a betrayal of the people's mandate, and this cannot be allowed to continue," he said.

Speaking to IANS, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi also alleged that the Congress and other Opposition parties were attempting to influence the Election Commission through the CJP's protest. He said the public was closely watching the developments and claimed that the party's intentions had become clear.

"The Congress and Opposition parties are trying to pressure the Election Commission through the Cockroach Janata Party's agitation. The country is watching. When the party first launched its agitation, students thought it was raising issues concerning their interests, but its true intentions have now been exposed before the people. The protest will have no impact. Security has been tightened in Delhi to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of ordinary citizens," Saraogi said.

Bihar Minister Mithilesh Tiwari, recalling the Supreme Court's remarks concerning the CJP protest, said the administration was taking the necessary precautions in accordance with the observations made by the Chief Justice of India.

"The Chief Justice of India has given a clear indication to our administration, and officials are taking precautions accordingly. Every word of the Chief Justice is valuable to our government and its officials. So, do not worry. The government is handling every situation with great sensitivity," he said.

Tiwari also apologised to passengers affected by the cancellation of trains heading towards Delhi in view of the CJP's proposed agitation. He described the situation as an internal security issue and alleged that some people were attempting to undermine the Modi government's achievements.

"Some people are jealous of the Modi government's success and are changing their identities. I am saying that the Cockroach Janta Party is none other than a new avatar of the Congress Party operating under a different identity," the minister claimed.

"These cockroaches could use any child in our country as a weapon, which is why our government is on alert. The people of the country have understood their objective. Everyone knows they are working for the RJD and Congress by changing their identity, and that is why people are no longer with them," he alleged.