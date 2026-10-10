Bengaluru Police Conduct Late Night Raids On 400-500 Pubs, Bars Across City

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 10 (IANS) Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh led a late-night crackdown on pubs and bars across the city, with around 1,500 police personnel conducting raids and inspections at 400 to 500 locations to check violations of operating hours, underage drinking, and other alleged irregularities, he said on Saturday.

The raids, which continued until 2 a.m. on Saturday, covered pubs and establishments on Brigade Road, including Brigade Garden and Page 3 pubs, along with several other locations across Bengaluru.

The operation involved 19 IPS officers, including two Joint Commissioners, besides jurisdictional police and personnel from the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

Speaking to the media, Seemanth Kumar Singh said the raids were conducted to ensure that pubs and bars adhered to the prescribed closing deadlines. He said police were also checking whether liquor was being served to underage customers and whether establishments were complying with licensing conditions.

“There is a deadline for pubs, and raids were conducted to check whether they are complying with it. Underage drinking should not be allowed. The jurisdictional Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) will look into these issues. We are on the field to ensure that the public is not inconvenienced,” he said.

According to police guidelines, kitchens are required to close by 1 a.m., liquor service must stop, and customers should leave the premises. Police took action to ensure establishments did not continue operations beyond the permitted hours.

The inspections also focused on whether pubs and bars were operating in accordance with their licences, including establishments holding licences for ladies' pubs. Police checked whether such venues complied with the licence conditions and whether dance performances involved alleged vulgar acts.

The operation was carried out across Bengaluru, with jurisdictional police and the CCB participating in the inspections. Police are expected to examine violations identified during the raids and initiate action against establishments found to have breached the rules.

Police also raided ladies' pubs on Brigade Road in Bengaluru. Inspections were conducted to check violations, including allowing minors into the establishments, and to verify concerns involving underage girls.

Police set up checkpoints on major roads and conducted inspections. Operations were also carried out to detect drunk driving and other criminal activities. Checks were conducted at bars to identify illegal activities and determine whether liquor was being served to minors.

Police also conducted inspections on roads lined with bars in Anand Rao Circle and Koramangala. During the operation, bars, clubs and restaurants were closed, and staff members sent customers out of the premises.