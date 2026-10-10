Tej Pratap Yadav Reveals Reason Behind Divorce On Rise And Fall Season 2: 'Ladaai-Jhagda Ho Gaya Aur...'

Tej Pratap Yadav finally broke his silence on his troubled marriage and divorce from Aishwarya Rai. He appeared on Rise and Fall Season 2, revealing a marriage he claims began under pressure and quickly devolved into constant arguments and clashing personalities.

The RJD leader's candid remarks shed new light on his personal struggles. Yadav, eldest son of former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, married Aishwarya Rai in May 2018. Just five months later, he filed for divorce, citing cruelty. These public statements revive interest in the contentious divorce proceedings that began in November 2018.

Marriage Under Pressure, Early Conflicts

"Ladaai-jhagda ho gaya aur kya. Naya-naya shaadi tha ekdum, 3 mahine mein ladaai-jhagda. Hum kuch aur the, woh kuch aur thi. Pressure mein shaadi kar liya." That's how Yadav described the marital discord, articulating its swift deterioration. He explained, "There were fights. It was a very new marriage. Fights broke out within 3 months. We were different. We got married under pressure." This frank admission shows his perception: the union, solemnized in May 2018, faced irreconcilable differences almost from day one. Significant discord emerged within a mere three months.

He repeatedly spoke of their basic incompatibility. Yadav pointed out, "I was a minister at that time, Health Minister of Bihar." He implied that his public role, coupled with immediate marital strife, created an unbearable situation. Constant arguments made him reluctant to return home, he confessed. He often sought refuge at friends' places or other locations to escape the domestic turmoil.

Divergent Lifestyles, Damaging Allegations

Tej Pratap Yadav also claimed vast differences in their daily routines, beliefs, and religious practices. He says these key contributors led to their marital breakdown. He maintained a disciplined routine of morning prayers. His estranged wife, Aishwarya Rai, allegedly disliked this spiritual observance. She would explicitly ask him not to pray, he said. She preferred to party late into the night. This stark contrast in their lifestyles proved incompatible for their marriage.

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One particularly damaging claim Yadav made during his Rise and Fall Season 2 appearance was witnessing Aishwarya Rai communicate intimately with a former boyfriend. He saw her chatting with this individual, sending affectionate messages that included heart emojis. Yadav emphasized his actions during these conflicts. "One thing that worked in my favour was that whenever an argument broke out between us, I would record a video of it," he asserted. "That became evidence for us. I presented it in court." He strategically collected evidence, especially regarding the alleged ex-boyfriend incident. He presented it to counter narratives placing sole blame on him. "It is not always the men who are at fault; women can be in the wrong too," he stated.

Legal Battle Continues

The divorce proceedings began in November 2018, just five months after Yadav's marriage to Aishwarya Rai. They have since become a prolonged, very public legal battle. His candid revelations on the reality show stir the pot again. The case remains pending in court, with no immediate resolution in sight. Yadav's decision to air these deeply personal details on a public platform brings his much-discussed marital struggles back into the public eye. It shows the complexities and emotional toll of the ongoing legal dispute.