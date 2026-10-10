Azerbaijan Appoints Judges To Several Courts Of First Instance - Decree
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.
The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.
The full list of appointments is available at the link.
Part 1 of this Decree comes into effect on October 11, 2026, and Part 2 comes into effect on the date this Decree is signed.
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