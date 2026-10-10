Uzbekistan, Canada's TBI Discuss Seismic Data And Exploration Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Canadian company Thrust Belt Imaging (TBI) have discussed potential cooperation in seismic data processing, geophysics, and geological exploration, with a focus on advanced subsurface imaging technologies and the use of geological data on Oct. 8.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology, following a meeting between representatives of the ministry and a TBI delegation led by company President Greg Cameron.

The sides reviewed modern technologies for imaging underground geological structures and Canada's experience in this field. They also discussed requirements for local storage and use of geological data, as well as potential areas of cooperation in the energy and mineral resources sectors.

Particular attention was paid to the role of advanced seismic data processing in improving the understanding of subsurface structures. Such technologies help specialists interpret geological formations, identify potential exploration targets, and reduce uncertainty when assessing areas for oil, gas, and mineral exploration.

Additionally, the discussions covered the technical and regulatory considerations associated with geological data management, including requirements for storing and using data locally. These issues are relevant to potential cooperation involving the processing and interpretation of geological information in Uzbekistan.

Thrust Belt Imaging is a Calgary-based Canadian company specializing in seismic data processing and imaging for resource exploration. According to the company, it has more than 20 years of experience working with complex geological environments and has completed projects across six continents. Its services include processing two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data, depth imaging, and velocity model building.

The company also develops advanced imaging methods designed to improve the interpretation of complex subsurface structures. These technologies can support exploration teams in evaluating geological formations and making more informed drilling decisions.

The discussions come amid Uzbekistan's efforts to develop its geological exploration capabilities and strengthen the use of modern technologies in the energy and mineral resources sectors.