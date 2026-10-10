Priyank Kharge Questions RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Silence On Electoral Integrity

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 10 (IANS) Karnataka Minister for Home, e-Governance, Electronics, IT and BT Priyank Kharge on Saturday questioned the silence of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on allegations of electoral malpractice, asking why the organisation, which comments on a wide range of issues, had not spoken out on electoral integrity and accountability.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Kharge, son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, said the RSS expressed opinions on several subjects, including India's economy, foreign policy, religion, social values, science and family size, but remained silent on farmers' distress, students' concerns and allegations of“vote chori”.

“The RSS has an opinion on everything,” Kharge said, listing issues on which he alleged the organisation had expressed views. He also criticised what he described as attempts to present claims about cow urine and cancer treatment, as well as mythological narratives, as scientific facts.

Questioning Bhagwat directly, Kharge asked,“Where is Mohan Bhagwat 'ji' now?”

He further questioned what he described as the organisation's silence on electoral integrity and accountability, asking why it had not responded to allegations of electoral malpractice.

In another post, Minister Priyank Kharge stated, "Reports of heightened security measures in Delhi ahead of protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar have sparked questions over the scale of the proposed arrangements, with allegations of metro station closures, preventive detentions and the deployment of thousands of security personnel."

Kharge, in his statement, questioned whether the national capital was preparing for peaceful protests or creating what it described as a national security emergency.

The claims include the possible closure of 57 metro stations, restrictions on trains and buses, and curbs on entry into Delhi. Kharge also alleged that student activists were facing preventive detention and that more than 32,000 security personnel had reportedly been mobilised.

He further claimed that around 7,000 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel had been instructed to carry advanced anti-riot equipment, weapons and ammunition, while facial recognition surveillance had been intensified.

He also alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had cancelled engagements outside Delhi to personally monitor the situation. It referred to enhanced security for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and what it described as an aggressive social media campaign defending him.

Questioning the reported measures, he asked whether the authorities were responding proportionately to planned protests or creating an atmosphere of heightened national security concerns.

Kharge concluded with the political slogan,“Dono Chowkidar Chor Nikle,” criticising the ruling establishment.