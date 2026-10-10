Congress Leader Dalwai Urges Fadnavis To Free Maha Activists Detained Ahead Of Delhi Stir

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Former Rajya Sabha MP and veteran Congress leader Husain Dalwai has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, expressing strong outrage over the detention of senior social activist Firoze Mithiborawala and several other activists across Maharashtra.

Dalwai, in his letter on Friday, said that activists and student union members were traveling to New Delhi to participate in a peaceful rally scheduled for Saturday.

The protest, organised by various student organisations and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), aims to demand transparency in the electoral process.

Dalwai stated that the police used high-handed tactics to detain Mithiborawala directly from his residence in Mumbai and kept him in police custody to prevent him from reaching the national capital.

Additionally, several other activists and students travelling by train from Maharashtra were intercepted and detained at various railway stations.

Terming the police action as "authoritarian" and a direct violation of fundamental democratic rights, Dalwai highlighted that the Indian Constitution guarantees freedom of speech, movement, and peaceful assembly. He condemned treating peaceful activists and youth like criminals.

In his appeal, Dalwai urged the Chief Minister to immediately intervene in the matter, take note of the police crackdown, and issue directives to administration officials for the immediate and honourable release of all detained activists and students across the state.

Earlier, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) launched a scathing attack on the Centre, accusing it of driving Indian democracy to its grave.

The Thackeray camp in the party mouthpiece“Saamana” editorial commented on the intensifying political showdown surrounding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, widespread opposition protests, and an unprecedented state-sponsored crackdown on democratic dissent.

The editorial highlighted that Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's aggressive campaign against CEC Gyanesh Kumar-triggered by allegations of electoral manipulation-has sent shockwaves through the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

It asserted that instead of addressing accusations of systemic electoral irregularities, the ruling establishment is shielding the election chief at all costs, calling the protection of such actions a "betrayal of the nation".

Condemning the handling of recent demonstrations, the editorial pointed out a glaring double standard by the administration. While Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were dragged, manhandled, and bundled into police vehicles during peaceful protests at Jantar Mantar, BJP Mahila Morcha activists staging abrasive demonstrations outside the Congress headquarters were granted absolute immunity by the home ministry, alleged the“Saamana” editorial.

The Thackeray camp claimed that the government planned to deploy around two lakh armed members of Bajrang Dal to Jantar Mantar to crush the opposition's youth-led "cockroach" movement. It argued that relying on political gangs and "private armies" to violently suppress lawful public dissent invites absolute anarchy and civil unrest.