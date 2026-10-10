'People Have Right To Protest Peacefully': Oppn Leaders Back CJP's Jantar Mantar Protest

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Opposition leaders on Saturday backed the right to peaceful protest as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) called for a demonstration at Jantar Mantar against the Election Commission of India (ECI), with leaders raising concerns over alleged electoral irregularities and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Uttar Pradesh State Congress President Aradhana Mishra Mona said the Constitution guarantees every political party and organisation the right to protest peacefully and hold the government accountable for its policies.

“Our Constitution gives every political party and organisation the right to protest peacefully. It is the moral responsibility of political parties and organisations to voice their opinions and hold the government accountable for its wrong policies,” she told IANS.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ashutosh Verma said the call issued by the CJP had drawn interest from people across different parts of the country.

“One thing is clear: People from across the country, not just North India but also South, East and West India, want to join the Cockroach Janata Party's call. Why do they want to come? Because they are convinced that electoral malpractice has taken place through the Election Commission, with Gyanesh Kumar's name being used as a front,” Verma said.

Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) chief and MLC, M. Kodandaram also criticised the security arrangements and the reported suspension of Internet services amid the planned demonstration.

“Today, on October 10, the Cockroach Janata Party has issued a special call to reach Jantar Mantar to protest against the Election Commission of India. They are also demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. However, heavy security forces have been deployed, and Internet services have been suspended, preventing people from reaching the Jantar Mantar area. I think this is a very big mistake,” he said.

Congress leader Husain Dalwai also questioned the measures taken amid the protest, linking the demonstration to concerns over alleged irregularities in the SIR process.

“These actions are wrong. People are protesting because of irregularities in the SIR process, which has deprived 13 crore people of their right to participate in elections. This is completely wrong,” Dalwai said.

The leaders' remarks came as the CJP's call for a protest against the Election Commission and its demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation brought electoral processes and the right to dissent into focus.