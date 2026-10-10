Tripura CM Manik Saha Pushes For Tech-Driven Traffic Enforcement

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday attended an event at AD Nagar Police Ground to oversee the distribution of road safety equipment to traffic and law enforcement personnel, highlighting the importance of road safety and technology-driven traffic enforcement.

Highlighting that saving lives and ensuring seamless public mobility are at the heart of his administration's good governance agenda, CM Saha underscored the state's aggressive push toward technology-driven traffic enforcement, modern safety protocols, and strict rule monitoring.

Meanwhile, Tripura continues to align its public safety framework with national standards, strengthening the operational capabilities of the police force through advanced equipment, promoting widespread road safety awareness, and fostering an accountable, citizen-centric administration dedicated to curbing traffic accidents across the state.

CM stresses on new medical college in South Tripura

Earlier on Friday, the Chief Minister stressed the need to develop infrastructure and ensure advanced healthcare services for the proposed medical college at Jolaibari in South Tripura district under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK).

A meeting was held at Conference Hall No. 2 of the State Secretariat to discuss the proposed medical college, which is planned around the existing Shantirbazar District Hospital.

During the meeting, Saha directed the concerned officials to prepare and submit the Detailed Project Report (DPR) at the earliest and take necessary steps to initiate work on the project as soon as possible. He also stressed that the development of the existing hospital's infrastructure and medical services should be coordinated with the plan to establish the medical college. Emphasising the importance of planning and coordination at every stage, the Chief Minister urged the concerned departments and officials to expedite the preparation and submission of the DPR to facilitate further steps towards implementation. Minister for Minority Welfare Shuklacharan Noatia, Director of the department Nirmal Adhikari, the District Magistrate of South Tripura and senior officials from various concerned departments attended the meeting (ANI)

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