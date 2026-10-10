'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Soundtrack Submitted For 69Th Grammy Awards

After entertaining movie buffs in theatres, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now making a bid for recognition at the Grammy Awards, with its soundtrack submitted for consideration in multiple categories at the 69th edition of the awards, scheduled to take place in 2027.

Grammy Campaign and Submission Categories

The film's music, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, has been submitted by T-Series and B62 Studios across nine categories. The makers shared the update on X on Friday, October 9, announcing their Grammy campaign. Sharing the news, the makers wrote,“DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE for your GRAMMY consideration. Thank you for all the love.”

Arijit Singh's song 'Phir Se' has been submitted in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category. 'Aari Aari', featuring Bombay Rockers, Khan Saab, Jasmine Sandlas, Reble, Token and Sudhir Yaduvanshi, is in contention for Best Asian Pop Music Performance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries)

The campaign also includes 'Jaan Se Guzarte Hai' and 'Kanhaiyya' in the Best Global Music Performance category. 'Jaiye Sajana', featuring Jasmine Sandlas and Satinder Sartaaj, has been submitted for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Other entries include 'Destiny – Mann Atkeya' in the Best Rap Performance category, 'Vaari Jaavan' for Best Dance/Electronic Recording and 'Hum Pyaar Karne Wale' for Best Remixed Recording.

About the Film and Nomination Status

Headlined by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar: The Revenge also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and Danish Pandor. The spy thriller's soundtrack has received attention alongside the film's box-office success. However, the songs have only been submitted for Grammy consideration, and the entries do not confirm that the film or its music will receive nominations. The final nominees for the 69th Grammy Awards are yet to be announced. (ANI)

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