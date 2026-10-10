Karnataka To Offer Free Modern Art Classes For Rural Children At Panchayat Libraries

Children in rural Karnataka will soon have the opportunity to explore their creativity and develop their artistic skills through free modern art classes at Gram Panchayat libraries and Arivu Kendras. The initiative aims to make art education more accessible to rural children by offering structured learning opportunities, exposure to modern artworks and guidance from trained resource persons.

Rural Development Minister Eshwar Khandre announced the initiative at a special event held at Vikasa Soudha, where the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department signed an agreement with the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Bengaluru, to implement the programme.

Modern Art Education at Arivu Kendras

Under the initiative, children visiting Gram Panchayat libraries and Arivu Kendras will be introduced to modern art through a structured educational programme. NGMA will design the art education model and provide selected digital reproductions of artworks from its permanent collection for educational purposes.

The gallery will also train local librarians and resource persons to conduct the classes, enabling rural children to access art education free of charge, Khandre said.

Panchayat Libraries to Double as Art Learning Centres

The India Foundation for the Arts (IFA) will also contribute to the initiative by developing a suitable curriculum for the modern art classes. The foundation will support staff training and help ensure the effective implementation of the programme at the grassroots level, the minister said.

By bringing art education to village libraries and Arivu Kendras, the initiative aims to expand learning opportunities for rural children and encourage them to explore their creative potential.