MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Valhalla Metals to Participate in Investor Conferences in Stockholm and New Orleans During October 2026

October 09, 2026 7:30 AM EDT | Source: Valhalla Metals Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2026) - Valhalla Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMXX) (OTCQB: VMXXF) ("Valhalla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's Management will participate in the following investment conferences during October 2026:

Nordic Funds & Mines 2026 - Sponsor Company

Date: October 15-16, 2026 Venue: Hotel At Six, Stockholm, Sweden Registration: nordicfundsandmines

52nd Annual New Orleans Investment Conference - Sponsor and Presenting Company

Date: October 28-31, 2026 Venue: Hilton New Orleans Riverside, New Orleans, Louisiana Registration: neworleansconference

At both events, the Company will update investors on its high-grade copper-zinc-silver-gold VMS projects in Alaska's Ambler Mining District, including the recently completed 2026 drill program at the Sun Project and future plans for both the Sun and the recently acquired Smucker Project. Investors wishing to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at either conference may register through the conference websites above or contact the Company directly at ....

Corporate Update - Engagement of Investor Relations Consultants

The Company also announces that it has engaged Dicon Capital Corp. ("Dicon"), a Vancouver-based firm led by Diana Zoppa, to provide communications advisory and investor relations services to the Company. Dicon will assist the Company with the implementation of its communication strategies, investor relations, building and maintaining its investor contact base and ensuring consistent corporate messaging.

Pursuant to a consulting agreement dated October 1, 2026, Dicon has been engaged for an initial term of twelve (12) months commencing October 1, 2026, which will automatically renew for successive twelve-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party on 60 days' written notice. Dicon will receive a monthly fee of C$5,000 plus applicable GST payable in arrears, and will be reimbursed for pre-approved out-of-pocket expenses incurred in the performance of its services. The Company intends to pay Dicon from its general working capital account. Dicon will also be eligible to receive stock option grants under the Company's stock option plan, on such terms as may be determined by the Board of Directors and subject to applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Dicon and its principal, Ms. Zoppa, are arm's length to the Company and, to the Company's knowledge, do not presently hold any securities of the Company. Dicon is in the business of providing professional services for marketing, communications advisory and support. Dicon is located at #306 - 2695 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC V6H 3H2.

The Company has also engaged the services of Galt Consulting Group, DBA NaturalResourceStocks (" NRS "), pursuant to an agreement dated and starting on October 5, 2026 (the " NRS Agreement "). For the six-month term of the NRS Agreement ending April 5, 2027, NRS will provide company interviews, website banner advertising, and access to its investor email database to increase awareness of the Company.

Under the terms of the NRS Agreement, NRS will receive a one-time payment of US$12,000, payable in advance on October 5, 2026 from the Company's working capital funds. There are no performance factors contained in the NRS Agreement and NRS will not receive shares or options as compensation.

NRS and its principal, Andy Millette, are unrelated and unaffiliated to the Company, and, to the Company's knowledge, Andy Millette holds 20,754 common shares in the capital of the Company (approximately 0.01% of the issued and outstanding shares). NaturalResourceStocks is operated by Galt Consulting Group and provides company interviews, editorial content and promotional services focused on the natural resource sector, based in Atlanta, Georgia. NRS's address is 2591 Gleneagles Drive, Tucker, GA, 30084, USA (phone: (770) 807-2348, email: ... ).

Dicon's and NRS' engagements remain subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Valhalla Metals

Valhalla Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company advancing high-grade copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) projects in Alaska's Ambler Mining District, one of the world's premier undeveloped polymetallic mineral belts. The Company owns the Sun and Smucker projects, which host substantial mineralized systems and significant exploration potential. Valhalla is focused on creating shareholder value through disciplined exploration, resource expansion, technical advancement, and responsible project development. Valhalla Metals' common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQB under the symbols VMXX and VMXXF, respectively. Additional information is available at .

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Qualified Person

Ms. Bonnie Broman, CPG, Vice President, Exploration for Valhalla Metals Inc., is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 standards and has reviewed and approved this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plan", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Such information or statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: the provision of services by Dicon and NRS to the Company. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based, are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSX-V and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information on the Company, please contact Valhalla Metals Inc.

Sorin Posescu, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 604-561-3194

Email: ...







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Source: Valhalla Metals Inc.