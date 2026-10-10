RM1.21 Bln Allocation Under Budget 2027 A Boost For Malaysia's Diplomacy Wisma Putra

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 (NNN) -- The RM1.21 billion allocation for the Foreign Ministry under Budget 2027 reflects the government's commitment to strengthening Malaysia's diplomacy in navigating an increasingly dynamic and challenging global geopolitical landscape.

In a statement welcoming Budget 2027, the ministry widely known as Wisma Putra said it would continue to empower Malaysia's diplomacy and reinforce its role at bilateral, regional, and international levels, while exploring new opportunities to advance the government's aspirations for peace, prosperity, and the well-being of the people and the nation.

“The ministry will ensure that the Budget 2027 allocation is optimised to achieve the nation's strategic outcomes,” it said in the statement on Saturday.

The allocation comprised RM986 million for operating expenditure and RM225 million for development expenditure.

Budget 2027 was themed“Malaysia MADANI: Menggapai di Langit, Mengakar di Bumi (Reaching for the Skies, while Anchored on our Values),” and was tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the Dewan Rakyat on Friday.

--NNN