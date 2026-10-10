Azerbaijan's Women's Handball Team Kur Faces APOEL Today

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijani women's handball team Kur will take on Cyprus' APOEL today in their next match in the EHF European Cup.

AzerNEWS reports that the match will take place at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Centre in Mingachevir, with the game scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. local time.

The fixture will give the Azerbaijani side an opportunity to compete against their Cypriot opponents on home court as they continue their European campaign.

The teams are scheduled to meet again on October 11, when the next match between Kur and APOEL will take place. Both fixtures are part of the teams' participation in the EHF European Cup, one of the European competitions for women's club handball.