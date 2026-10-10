Glide Bomb Strike On Zaporizhzhia: Death Toll Rises To Four, 11 Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, reported the updated figures on Telegram.

"Four people have been killed, including a child, and 11 injured as a result of the morning attack on Zaporizhzhia," Fedorov said.

Among the injured are two children: a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy. Both are in moderate condition.

Overall, two injured people are in serious condition, two have minor injuries, and seven are in moderate condition. Four people have been hospitalized, five are receiving outpatient treatment, and two others are undergoing medical examinations.

Fedorov added that at least 26 residential buildings were damaged in the attack: 23 apartment buildings and three private houses in the Shevchenkivskyi and Voznesenivskyi districts. Three buildings sustained significant damage. Non-residential buildings and premises were also damaged.

Drone debris falls near business center in Kyiv, car catches fire

Search-and-rescue operations are ongoing at the impact sites. Specialists continue to inspect the affected areas and assess the extent of the destruction.

As previously reported, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs on the morning of October 10. Four people were subsequently confirmed dead, while at least three others were initially reported injured.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council