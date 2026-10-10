Russian Forces Attack Railway Infrastructure In Zhytomyr Region, One Person Injured
“Tonight, the enemy struck railway infrastructure in the Korosten community. The drone attack sparked a fire, which was quickly extinguished by rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine,” Bunеchko wrote.
According to him, the rescuers' work was complicated by the constant threat of further strikes.
A man was injured in the attack. After receiving medical assistance, he declined hospitalization, the Head of the Regional Military Administration said.Read also: Glide bomb strike on Zaporizhzhia: Death toll rises to four, 11 injured
As reported, on October 5, Russian forces attacked a high-rise building in Berdychiv, Zhytomyr region, with a strike drone, injuring one person.
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