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Russian Forces Attack Railway Infrastructure In Zhytomyr Region, One Person Injured

Russian Forces Attack Railway Infrastructure In Zhytomyr Region, One Person Injured


Date: 2026-10-10 03:04:47

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Vitalii Bunеchko, Head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform says.

“Tonight, the enemy struck railway infrastructure in the Korosten community. The drone attack sparked a fire, which was quickly extinguished by rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine,” Bunеchko wrote.

According to him, the rescuers' work was complicated by the constant threat of further strikes.

A man was injured in the attack. After receiving medical assistance, he declined hospitalization, the Head of the Regional Military Administration said.

Read also: Glide bomb strike on Zaporizhzhia: Death toll rises to four, 11 injured

As reported, on October 5, Russian forces attacked a high-rise building in Berdychiv, Zhytomyr region, with a strike drone, injuring one person.

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