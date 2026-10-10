MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the ASTRA Telegram channel, according to Ukrinform.

Residents of Rostov-on-Don reported explosions. Regional Governor Yuri Slyusar confirmed that a fire had broken out and said air defense forces were operating. He also claimed that at least 50 drones had been shot down since the previous evening.

ASTRA OSINT analysts, after analyzing video footage, concluded that the fire broke out at the Yug Rusi oil terminal in the Zheleznodorozhny district of Rostov-on-Don. The facility handles products from the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Refinery and other suppliers, including for export. It is also used to supply fuel to the Russian military and generate foreign-currency revenues. The terminal has a designed capacity of about 2.5 million tons per year.

The name“Yug Rusi” has been used for the terminal since 2009, when the Yug Rusi group of companies commissioned the first phase of the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Refinery and the oil terminal. However, in official documents, the Rostov branch of the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Refinery uses the name“NZNP Oil Terminal” for its oil products transshipment facility.

Drones and balloons attacking Moscow and Moscow region as four airports shut down

As reported by Ukrinform, on July 9, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Yug Rusi oil terminal in Bataysk, Rostov region.

On October 9, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Russia, with U.S. approval, would supply 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the global market and significantly increase its exports of the fuel going forward.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that gifts to Putin would not contribute to peace or benefit the civilized world, warning that Russia would“repay” them with further terror and treachery.