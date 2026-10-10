Orakzai Teachers Threaten District-Wide School Boycott Over Headmaster's Abduction

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Teachers and students continue to protest against the alleged abduction of Government High School Headmaster Muhammad Iqbal Afridi in the Mishti area of Orakzai.

The protesters have demanded his immediate and safe recovery, warning that schools across the district will be boycotted if he is not released.

According to sources, unidentified individuals allegedly abducted Muhammad Iqbal Afridi at around 10pm on Thursday night. Teachers and students launched a protest this morning and took out a rally from Government High School Mishti Bazaar to Mishti Mela Bazaar.

Also Read: Nowshera: Three Police Personnel Freed After Talks With Banned Outfit

Police have registered a case against unidentified individuals. Mishti Mela Station House Officer (SHO) Khawaja Hussain said efforts were underway to recover the abducted headmaster, adding that various legal provisions had been included in the case.

The teachers' community condemned the alleged abduction and urged the district administration to take immediate notice of the incident, ensure Muhammad Iqbal Afridi's safe recovery, and bring those responsible to justice.