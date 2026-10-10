Jordan Made Progress In Economic, Environmental Reforms: World Bank

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 10 (Petra) – Jordan has made progress in implementing the "Jordan Inclusive, Transparent and Climate Responsive Investments Program for Results" program, achieving 20 out of 44 disbursement-linked results.

This $1.35 billion program is part of national efforts to foster sustainable investment and support economic and environmental reforms.

The value of results achieved between August 2025 and August 2026 totaled approximately $316 million, according to the latest World Bank assessment report.

This figure reflects the progress made in implementing the program and meeting its targets related to economic and environmental reforms.

As part of government efforts to improve the investment climate and enhance Jordan's attractiveness to investors, the Kingdom adopted an Investment Promotion Strategy for 2023–2026.

The gov't also launched an investor relationship management system at the Ministry of Investment, which has attracted and registered over 300 investors.

This system contributes to enhancing investment promotion services, streamlining procedures, and improving the efficiency of tracking investment decisions.

According to the World Bank, preliminary data from the system indicate "positive" trends for new investment decisions and investments that have commenced operations after utilizing facilitation services.

These outcomes highlight the role of such services in supporting investors and increasing the likelihood of transforming investment decisions into operational projects.

As part of government efforts to improve the business environment and alleviate regulatory burdens on companies, Jordan has "successfully streamlined" five priority sectoral licenses, as work is ongoing to develop seven additional ones.

Regarding the development of government and statistical data, Jordan has made "notable" progress in data availability and statistical performance quality indicators.

According to the report's executive summary, the country's score on the Open Data Inventory (ODIN) rose from 66 points in 2022 to 78 points in 2025.

Additionally, the statistical performance score increased from 66.5 points in 2020 to 78.1 points in 2024, reflecting advancements in the national data and statistics ecosystem and enhanced efficiency.

In the context of efforts to improve public services and accelerate digital transformation, a National Service Registry has been implemented across 20 government entities, and over 1,500 service profiles have been made available via the "Sanad" portal.

This achievement provides citizens with clear information regarding service requirements and acquisition procedures.

Efforts continue to streamline priority government services, redesign their procedures and digitize them, which improved service quality, facilitated citizen access, and boosted government performance efficiency.

Reforms also encompassed the development of procedures for drafting legislation and assessing its economic and regulatory impacts.

This process followed the issuance of the Good Regulatory Practices Bylaw in February 2025 and its associated instructions in November of the same year, aimed to foster a "greater" reliance on data and public consultation during the formulation of policies and legislation.

The program's assessment report highlights Jordan's achievement of tangible results in reducing carbon emissions, which surpassed set targets.

The report also cited progress in implementing reforms related to green finance and improving the investment climate, as the total funding disbursed under the program reached $939 million.

The program has advanced in developing green finance instruments, streamlining sectoral licensing procedures, and enhancing efficiency of public investment management and government services.

This achievement reflects the government's "ongoing commitment" to reforms aimed at improving the business environment and supporting economic and environmental sustainability.

The World Bank has upgraded its assessment of the program's overall implementation progress, while efforts continue to meet remaining targets before the program's scheduled closure in June 2028.

The program achieved a "significant milestone" in supporting national efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

World Bank data indicates a cumulative reduction exceeding 7.8 million tons of CO2 equivalent between 2016 and 2025, which surpassed the original target, reflecting the progress made in implementing environmental measures and strengthening Jordan's sustainability trajectory.

Regarding climate finance, Jordan "successfully" met the target for documenting finance provided by the private sector and non-governmental entities, recording 25 percent progress.

The completion rate for the financial value allocated to this indicator reached 98 percent, reflecting the progress made in bolstering the role of the private sector and non-governmental entities in supporting climate action efforts.

This effort coincided with the adoption of the Jordan National Green Taxonomy (JNGT), which defines activities and investments eligible as environmentally friendly, and the Green Sovereign Bond Framework, alongside the completion of its independent external review, which received the highest possible rating.

Additionally, a Debt Management Strategy was adopted that includes green bonds among potential financing instruments.

The completion rate for the green finance mobilization indicator reached 78%, while preparations for Jordan's inaugural green sovereign bond issuance are ongoing following the accomplishment of key procedural requirements. The World Bank projects the issuance to take place in 2026 or 2027.

Climate-related reforms also included updating the National Climate Change Policy, operationalizing the Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) system for emissions and the National Greenhouse Gas Registry, preparing a roadmap for climate finance regulation and management; and working on legislation to regulate carbon markets.

The completion rate for the indicator on the integration of climate-responsive public investments reached 83%.

//Petra//AG