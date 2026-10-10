Jordan's Clearance Companies Process Over 808,000 Customs Declarations In 9 Months 2026: AOCTC

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 10 (Petra) – The Association of Owners of Clearance and Transport Companies (AOCTC) announced companies operating in the sector processed 808,866 customs declarations, covering all customs statuses, during the first nine months of this year.

AOCTC said these companies completed the necessary relevant procedures at the Kingdom's various customs and border centers.

According to statistical data tracked by the AOCTC, these declarations were distributed across Jordan's various customs and border centers.

The Aqaba Customs Directorate, comprising Aqaba Customs Center, Passenger Ferry Terminal Customs Center, Ad-Durrah and Wadi Araba border crossings, topped the list with 183,934 declarations.

Ranking 2nd, Al-Omari Customs Center followed, which connects the Kingdom with Saudi Arabia, with 174,415 declarations, and the Airport Clearance Customs (Amman, Zizya) with 123,456 declarations.

Next in line were Amman Customs Center, which processed 75,207 declarations, while Jaber Customs Center, connecting the Kingdom with Syria, handled 67,470 declarations.

Zarqa Free Zone Customs (goods and vehicles) processed 48,856 declarations, and the E-Commerce Center Customs handled 35,037 declarations.

The remaining declarations were distributed among other customs and border centers located across various regions of the Kingdom.

According to the association, which based its statistical data on official figures, the number of vessels docking at the Aqaba Container Terminal during the same period reached 438, compared to 446 during the corresponding period last year.

During the same period, the association noted that the handling volume at the Aqaba Container Terminal totaled 786,949 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units), up from 738,353 TEUs during the same period last year, marking an increase of 7 percent.

The number of laden inbound containers reached 411,244, compared to 370,531 during the same period last year, recording an 11% rise, while laden outbound containers totaled 77,328.

Furthermore, the number of ships docking at Aqaba's main ports and completing unloading operations during the same period reached 1,274, compared to 1,183 during the same period last year, registering an increase of 8 percent.

These vessels were distributed as follows: 320 ships docked at Aqaba Main Port, compared to 290 last year, marking a 10 percent increase, while 126 ships docked at the Oil and Gas Port, compared to 91 last year, constituting a 38 percent increase.

Meanwhile, 828 docked ships at the Passenger Port, compared to 802 last year, showing a 3 percent increase.

Total cargo handling volume at Aqaba's main ports during the January-September period 2026 reached 10,878,955 tonnes, up from 7,342,816 tonnes during the same period last year, marking an increase of 48 percent.

This volume was distributed across the main port, oil and gas facilities, and the passenger terminal.

The association reported that the highest volume of shipping movements across land border crossings and customs centers was recorded at the Aqaba hub standing at 699,296 movements, followed by Al-Omari Customs Center at 442,181 movements.

The volume in Jaber Customs Center stood at 367,011 movements, and Al-Karameh Customs Center at 330,711 movements, while other centers recording varying figures.

The association also noted that 61,116 vehicles were processed through the Zarqa Free Zone during the same period.

Of these, 22,905 vehicles entered the local market: 5,787 gasoline, 4,019 diesel, 5,823 hybrid, and 7,276 electric-powered, while 38,211 vehicles were exported outside the Kingdom.

//Petra// AG More...