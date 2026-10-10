Southlake Quartz Countertop Company Introduces Cambria Quartz Countertops

MENAFN - GetNews)"Quartz Countertop in Southlake Kitchen, white countertops on white cabinets, quartz countertop on dark contrasted island with sink in island"DFW Quartz Countertops now offers Cambria quartz countertops to homeowners in Southlake and nearby cities. Cambria is a family-owned, American-made quartz brand that comes with a transferable full lifetime warranty. The company handles the full job, from slab selection through fabrication and installation.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - October 10, 2026 - Southlake quartz countertop company DFW Quartz Countertops, a quartz countertop fabrication and installation company based in Flower Mound, now offers Cambria brand of quartz countertops. The new line is open to homeowners in Southlake, Flower Mound, Grapevine, Highland Village, and across the DFW area.

Cambria is a brand of engineered quartz countertops known for it's luxury aesthetic and exceptional durability. The company is family-owned and makes all its products in the USA. Cambria states that over 95 percent of the cost of each purchase goes back into the U.S. economy. Cambria surfaces are made from high-purity quartz, one of the hardest minerals on Earth.

Cambria quartz countertops scratches and stains. It does not need sealing, so upkeep is simple: soap and water handle daily cleaning. Cambria surfaces are NSF certified for food contact and Greenguard Gold certified for low chemical emissions. That makes them a good fit for kitchens where Southlake homeowners prep food every day.

Every Cambria countertop comes with a transferable full lifetime warranty. If a homeowner sells the house, the warranty passes to the next owner, which makes a great selling point at resale.

Demand for quartz keeps growing. In a January 2026 Kitchen & Bath Design News survey of more than 300 kitchen design and remodeling pros, quartz and quartzite ranked as the countertop materials growing most in demand. In the same survey, 48.3 percent of the pros said their clients are willing to spend more on countertops than in past years. In the National Association of Home Builders' "What Home Buyers Really Want" report, 21 percent of home buyers named quartz as their preferred countertop material.

"Southlake homeowners kept asking us for Cambria by name. Now they can pick their slab, see it in person at our showroom, and have our own crew fabricate and install it," said Donnie Bailey, owner of DFW Quartz Countertops.

A quality slab only performs well with a quality install. The team at DFW Quartz Countertops measures each kitchen with a precise template, cuts each slab in-house, and plans seams so they fall in low-traffic spots. The crew uses a precise laser measuring system and checks cabinets and walls for level before designing and setting stone. This keeps the slab supported and helps prevent cracks over time.

Southlake Homeowners can view Cambria samples and other quartz options by setting up a free design consultation at DFW Quartz Countertops' showroom. The company also offers quartz countertop fabrication, installation, and free quotes.

About DFW Quartz Countertops

DFW Quartz Countertops is a locally owned countertop company based in Flower Mound, Texas. Led by owner Donnie Bailey, the company fabricates and installs quartz countertops for kitchens and bathrooms. It has installed more than 700 countertops in the North DFW area. The company serves Flower Mound, Southlake, Grapevine, Highland Village, and the greater DFW area.

Learn more at . DFW Quartz Countertops, 5810 Long Prairie Rd. Ste 500-B, Flower Mound, TX 75028, 469-285-7999