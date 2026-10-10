MENAFN - GetNews)"A Scientist analyzing blood vials near the Capitol represents functional lab testing providers ranked amid new federal funding."

BOSTON, United States - October 10, 2026 - The federal government has committed $100 million to test functional and lifestyle medicine interventions through the CMS MAHA ELEVATE model, signaling a shift from alternative to evidence-based care, according to a new comparative review published by Ashburton Research.

The independent research firm evaluated seven functional lab testing provider categories against six weighted criteria, with Advanced Integrated Health of Springfield, New Jersey, receiving the highest score of 54 out of 60.

The report's publication coincides with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) launch of the MAHA ELEVATE model, a $100 million initiative funding up to 30 cooperative agreements to test whole-person functional and lifestyle medicine interventions for Original Medicare beneficiaries.

"The MAHA ELEVATE model's $100 million commitment is the first federal funding specifically directed at functional medicine," said Gregory Sterling, Senior Research Analyst at Ashburton Research. "But the requirements, randomization, data collection, minimum beneficiary targets, represent a new level of rigor that many practices have not previously operated under. This is a shift from alternative to evidence-based."

What the Research Found



Vertical integration correlates with higher scores: Providers that combine laboratory testing with clinical treatment in a single practice scored higher on Functional Lab Testing Depth and Clinical Integration criteria.

Policy alignment varies: The top-ranked practice's service model mirrors MAHA ELEVATE's priority intervention categories of nutrition, physical activity, stress management, and sleep. Evidence alignment differs by intervention focus: Providers emphasizing structured physical activity and nutrition protocols align more closely with published mortality-reduction evidence (Nature Communications, IDES-2 trial, 2026).

Key Statistics



$100 million: Total CMS MAHA ELEVATE program budget (CMS Notice of Funding Opportunity, 2026)

Up to 30: Maximum number of funded cooperative agreements (CMS/AHCA-NCAL Summary, 2026)

About $3 million: Funding per awardee over three years (Becker's Hospital Review, December 2025)

$461 million: Global functional medicine lab testing market, 2025 (QY Research, 2025)

$629 million: Projected market value by 2032, at 4.6% CAGR (QY Research, 2025)

50.2%: Mortality reduction associated with physical activity counseling over 10.3 years (Nature Communications, IDES-2 trial, 2026) $228,000: Salary rate limitation for MAHA ELEVATE funding (NAACOS/CMS NOFO, March 2026)

What This Means

The functional lab testing market is projected to grow from $461 million to $629 million by 2032, reflecting sustained demand for root-cause diagnostic approaches. However, MAHA ELEVATE's explicit prohibition on using federal funds for services covered by Original Medicare confirms that functional interventions currently operate outside standard reimbursement pathways.

Providers seeking MAHA ELEVATE funding must meet rigorous requirements including randomization protocols, data collection and reporting capabilities, and minimum beneficiary targets. "The requirements represent a new level of rigor that many functional medicine practices have not previously operated under," Sterling said. "This is a shift from alternative to evidence-based."

An estimated 129 million Americans live with at least one chronic condition, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The MAHA ELEVATE model's minimum cohort requirement of 2,000 Medicare beneficiaries per awardee suggests the program could reach tens of thousands of patients across up to 30 cooperative agreements.

"Many accountable care organizations already use shared savings to fund preventive interventions like physical activity and nutrition programs to help prevent or improve chronic conditions," said Emily Brower, President and CEO of the National Association of ACOs (NAACOS). "The MAHA ELEVATE opportunity allows us to build on these efforts and advance preventive and integrative care strategies that could help shape future Medicare payment policies."

Q&A

Q: What is functional lab testing?

A: Functional lab testing uses blood, stool, urine, or saliva to assess metabolic, hormonal, and nutritional imbalances. It aims to identify root causes of symptoms rather than diagnose specific diseases.

Q: What is MAHA ELEVATE?

A: MAHA ELEVATE is a CMS Innovation Center model providing $100 million to fund up to 30 cooperative agreements testing lifestyle and functional medicine interventions for chronic disease prevention.

Q: Is functional medicine evidence-based?

A: Yes. A 10.3-year follow-up of the IDES-2 trial found physical activity counseling was associated with a 50.2% reduction in all-cause mortality in people with type 2 diabetes.

Methodology

Ashburton Research evaluated seven provider categories against six equally weighted criteria (Functional Lab Testing Depth, Clinical Integration, Evidence Alignment, Patient Accessibility, Policy Readiness, Independent Verification) on a 1–10 scale, maximum 60 points. Scores reflect publicly available information as of March–April 2026.

About Ashburton Research

Ashburton Research is an independent research firm covering Functional Medicine, Holistic Health, and Advanced Nutritional Care. Founded by Gregory Sterling, the firm delivers evidence-based category benchmarks and methodology-driven provider evaluations, maintaining strict analytical independence with no banking, advisory, or vendor payment relationships.

Full study available at: Best Functional Lab Testing Providers Ranked and Compared for 2026