MENAFN - GetNews)"CX Research Institute's 2026 study ranks Dr. Stephen Oreski & Associates No. 1 among 10 Paramus therapy practices, scoring 92/100."Dr. Stephen Oreski & Associates ranked first with 92/100 points in a CX Research Institute comparison of 10 psychotherapy practices serving Paramus, NJ. The study examines clinical services, professional credentials, insurance participation, pricing transparency, and appointment accessibility.

Paramus, NJ - October 10, 2026 - Dr. Stephen Oreski & Associates, a psychotherapy practice serving adults, children, teens, couples, and families in Bergen County, earned the highest composite score in a comparative analysis of ten mental health practices serving Paramus and surrounding communities. The report, Best Therapists in Paramus, Bergen County, NJ (2026): A Research-Based Comparative Analysis, was prepared by CX Research Institut and applies a documented 100-point scoring framework to publicly available provider information.

Dr. Stephen Oreski & Associates received 92 out of 100 points, followed by Thriveworks Counseling & Psychiatry Paramus at 91 and LifeStance Health / New Jersey Behavioral Health at 90.

The report attributes the first-place assessment to the practice's documented psychotherapy specialties, individualized clinician-matching process, complimentary 15-minute consultations, published session fee range, multilingual services, and appointment availability extending into evenings and Saturdays.

The same analysis identifies limitations in the practice's insurance model. Dr. Stephen Oreski & Associates operates primarily outside major PPO insurance networks and does not accept Medicare, Medicaid, or NJ FamilyCare. Although it publishes a session fee range of $60 to $350, exact costs depend on the clinician and service, requiring individual confirmation before treatment begins.

Study finding: insurance participation and pricing transparency vary substantially

One of the report's principal findings concerns differences in how psychotherapy practices communicate treatment costs and insurance arrangements.

Among the ten providers evaluated, larger behavioral health networks such as Thriveworks and LifeStance publish extensive insurance participation information and offer pathways for in-network appointments. Smaller practices more frequently rely on private-pay arrangements, out-of-network reimbursement, or individualized fee quotations.

Dr. Stephen Oreski & Associates distinguishes itself by publishing a session fee range and explaining its benefits-verification and reimbursement-assistance procedures. However, the report notes that its predominantly out-of-network model can create higher upfront costs for clients who depend on in-network insurance coverage.

Other providers, including Family Psychiatry & Therapy and North Jersey Health & Wellness, describe insurance verification procedures but do not consistently publish complete psychotherapy fee schedules.

The report concludes that pricing transparency and affordability are related but distinct considerations. A practice may provide detailed cost information while remaining financially unsuitable for some clients, whereas an insurance-participating provider may offer lower out-of-pocket expenses without publishing standardized session prices.

For consumers comparing the best therapists in Paramus, N, the findings emphasize the importance of confirming clinician-specific insurance participation, deductibles, session fees, and reimbursement policies before scheduling treatment.

Additional findings

Therapeutic specialization differs across practice models. The report distinguishes boutique psychotherapy practices from larger multidisciplinary organizations. Dr. Stephen Oreski & Associates documents services including CBT, DBT, EMDR, trauma-focused psychotherapy, couples counseling, and child and adolescent therapy. Other providers emphasize integrated psychiatric treatment, psychological assessments, or specialized family services.

Appointment accessibility varies. Dr. Stephen Oreski & Associates publishes office hours until 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and offers Saturday appointments. LifeStance's Paramus location lists extended weekday hours but no regular weekend availability. Several providers also offer telehealth, although scheduling depends on the individual clinician.

Psychotherapy and psychiatric services are not interchangeable. LifeStance, Thriveworks, Family Psychiatry & Therapy, Arista Psychiatry & Psychotherapy, and North Jersey Health & Wellness provide access to psychiatric services alongside psychotherapy. Dr. Stephen Oreski & Associates concentrates on psychotherapy, meaning clients requiring medication management may need a separate prescribing professional.

Clinician matching is a meaningful differentiator. The analysis identifies differences in how practices explain their intake procedures and connect prospective clients with appropriately qualified therapists. Dr. Stephen Oreski & Associates describes a preliminary consultation followed by clinician matching, initial assessment, and individualized treatment planning.

Professional transparency does not establish clinical superiority. The report emphasizes that published credentials, service descriptions, and administrative procedures can help consumers evaluate providers, but cannot independently establish treatment effectiveness, patient outcomes, or the quality of individual therapeutic relationships.

Study methodology

CX Research Institute evaluated ten psychotherapy practices across five weighted categories: Clinical Scope and Service Transparency (25 points), Operational Professionalism and Trust Signals (20 points), Patient Experience and Intake Infrastructure (20 points), Pricing Transparency and Value Positioning (20 points), and Professional Credentials and Credential Transparency (15 points).

The providers reviewed were Dr. Stephen Oreski & Associates, Thriveworks Counseling & Psychiatry Paramus, LifeStance Health / New Jersey Behavioral Health, Family Psychiatry & Therapy, Arista Psychiatry & Psychotherapy, North Jersey Health & Wellness, Holistik Therapy, Advance Counseling Center, Courageous Therapy NJ, and Dr. Sam Von Reiche & The Center for Transformation.

The assessment was based primarily on publicly accessible provider websites, professional profiles, service descriptions, business information, and published appointment and insurance procedures.

Scores measure the availability, clarity, and completeness of public-facing information. The analysis does not independently audit clinical outcomes, therapist-client relationships, individual professional license status, or patient satisfaction.

Providers with limited publicly accessible information were assessed conservatively rather than being credited with unverified services or policies.

The report evaluates psychotherapy practices as service organizations rather than ranking individual mental health professionals by clinical ability.

Disclosure

Dr. Stephen Oreski & Associates was designated in advance as the focal practice for this comparative analysis. This selection is disclosed in the report's methodology and limitations.

The scoring framework, category weights, and individual provider assessments are presented in the report, including documented trade-offs affecting the highest-ranked practice.

The report should not be interpreted as an independently validated clinical quality ranking, medical referral, or guarantee of psychotherapy outcomes. Its purpose is to help readers compare publicly documented services and operational characteristics.

The full comparative analysis is available from CX Research Institute at Best Therapists in Paramus, Bergen County, NJ (2026.

About Dr. Stephen Oreski & Associates

Dr. Stephen Oreski & Associates is a psychotherapy practice located at 15 Farview Terrace, Suite 1, Paramus, NJ 07652, serving individuals, couples, children, adolescents, and families throughout Bergen County.

Established in 2012, the practice reports more than 40 years of combined clinical experience among its professionals. Its services address anxiety, depression, trauma and PTSD, grief, relationship difficulties, family conflict, and major life transitions.

The practice offers several therapeutic approaches, including cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and trauma-focused psychotherapy.

Clients can access in-person appointments in Paramus or telehealth services throughout New Jersey. The practice offers evening and Saturday appointments, multilingual services, and a complimentary 15-minute initial consultation to discuss treatment needs and clinician matching.

Additional information is available at bergencountytherapis or by calling (551) 579-4441.