Centre For Trial Advocacy And Criminal Justice Inaugurated At Asian Law College, Noida
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Asian Law College, Noida inaugurated the“Centre for Trial Advocacy and Criminal Justice” in the august presence of Padma Shri Ujjwal Nikam, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and renowned Special Public Prosecutor, marking an important milestone in strengthening practical legal education and advocacy training for aspiring lawyers.
The Centre has been envisioned as a specialised platform to provide students with practical exposure to trial advocacy, criminal law, courtroom procedures, evidence, legal research, public prosecution and the administration of criminal justice. It aims to bridge the gap between classroom learning and the practical requirements of the legal profession.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor and Founder of Asian Law College, said,“Legal education cannot remain confined to books and classrooms. A successful lawyer must understand the realities of the courtroom, develop strong advocacy skills and uphold the principles of justice, truth and constitutional values. The Centre for Trial Advocacy and Criminal Justice is a significant step towards creating a new generation of confident, competent and ethical legal professionals.”
Dr. Marwah further emphasised that Asian Law College is committed to providing students with opportunities to learn directly from distinguished members of the judiciary, legal fraternity, prosecutors and other experts. He said that practical exposure, professional discipline and a strong understanding of justice are essential components of contemporary legal education.
Padma Shri Ujjwal Nikam, addressing the gathering, said that“A lawyer is not merely an interpreter of law but an important participant in the justice delivery system. Trial advocacy requires knowledge of law, preparation, courage, discipline, clarity of thought and the ability to present facts effectively before the court.” He encouraged the students to develop strong professional ethics and a deep commitment to justice.
Padma Shri Nikam highlighted the importance of learning through practical experiences and urged young law students to observe court proceedings, understand the nuances of evidence and develop effective communication and advocacy skills. He appreciated the initiative of Asian Law College in establishing a dedicated Centre for Trial Advocacy and Criminal Justice.
The inauguration brought together legal academicians, professionals, faculty members and students, creating an inspiring environment for dialogue on the future of legal education and criminal justice in India.
The establishment of the Centre is expected to provide students of Asian Law College with greater opportunities for moot courts, mock trials, simulated courtroom exercises, advocacy workshops, legal research and interaction with eminent legal practitioners, thereby preparing them for the demands of the legal profession.
The Centre has been envisioned as a specialised platform to provide students with practical exposure to trial advocacy, criminal law, courtroom procedures, evidence, legal research, public prosecution and the administration of criminal justice. It aims to bridge the gap between classroom learning and the practical requirements of the legal profession.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor and Founder of Asian Law College, said,“Legal education cannot remain confined to books and classrooms. A successful lawyer must understand the realities of the courtroom, develop strong advocacy skills and uphold the principles of justice, truth and constitutional values. The Centre for Trial Advocacy and Criminal Justice is a significant step towards creating a new generation of confident, competent and ethical legal professionals.”
Dr. Marwah further emphasised that Asian Law College is committed to providing students with opportunities to learn directly from distinguished members of the judiciary, legal fraternity, prosecutors and other experts. He said that practical exposure, professional discipline and a strong understanding of justice are essential components of contemporary legal education.
Padma Shri Ujjwal Nikam, addressing the gathering, said that“A lawyer is not merely an interpreter of law but an important participant in the justice delivery system. Trial advocacy requires knowledge of law, preparation, courage, discipline, clarity of thought and the ability to present facts effectively before the court.” He encouraged the students to develop strong professional ethics and a deep commitment to justice.
Padma Shri Nikam highlighted the importance of learning through practical experiences and urged young law students to observe court proceedings, understand the nuances of evidence and develop effective communication and advocacy skills. He appreciated the initiative of Asian Law College in establishing a dedicated Centre for Trial Advocacy and Criminal Justice.
The inauguration brought together legal academicians, professionals, faculty members and students, creating an inspiring environment for dialogue on the future of legal education and criminal justice in India.
The establishment of the Centre is expected to provide students of Asian Law College with greater opportunities for moot courts, mock trials, simulated courtroom exercises, advocacy workshops, legal research and interaction with eminent legal practitioners, thereby preparing them for the demands of the legal profession.
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