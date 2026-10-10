Industry Leaders At Mj STEELATHON Conference Advocate For A Collaborative Approach Among Smaller Steel Players Of Central India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Raipur, October 9, 2026: The medium to smaller steel players of Central India, particularly in and around the steel hubs of Chhattisgarh, need to adopt a collaborative approach to compete effectively with the large integrated steelmakers which are aggressively going for major capacity expansions, industry leaders said at mj STEELATHON conference held at Raipur on Friday.
“The steel sector of Central India should take a collaborative industrial approach as the plants are small while ISPs are putting up large capacities. Environmental issues are also coming up with tightening norms. The solution for the smaller players is to go co-operative like approach for forming SPVs common facilities like a central DRI unit,” V.R. Sharma, Managing Director, Jindal Steel Ltd said at the conference, reflecting the theme of the conference – 'Connecting Businesses. Creating Opportunities'.
Niladri Bhattacharjee, Partner, Metals & Mining Industry Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat suggested that Central Indian players should look at the new growth sectors beyond their traditional focus on long steels.
“Regional associations in Vidarbha, Raipur should work with the Centre for suitable end-use sector development - such as in Defence Production, Capital Goods, Automotive, Warehousing & Logistics sector to create a base on which steel can thrive,” he said.
Highlighting Chhattisgarh's importance to India's evolving steel map, Vinaya Varma, MD & CEO, mjunction services ltd said:“It is here where India's next phase of the growth story is being scripted. India is now looking at 600 million tons of steelmaking capacity by 2047. And I have no doubt that Chhattisgarh will play a key role in fulfilling this dream.”
About mjunction:
mjunction services limited, a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL, is India's largest B2B e-commerce company, leveraging technology to create value across industries for over two decades. Founded in 2001 with the launch of its pioneering metaljunction platform to bring transparency and efficiency to steel sales, mjunction has since diversified into multiple sectors, offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes e-auctions, e-procurement, loyalty solutions, e-marketplaces, agri-commodities, financing, and specialized services. With innovative offerings like mjGRO for loyalty management, mjunction serves over 140 marquee clients in both public and private sectors. With a strong focus on innovation, transparency, and customer success, mjunction continues to drive digital transformation in B2B commerce, enabling businesses to trade and procure with greater efficiency, scale, and trust.
“The steel sector of Central India should take a collaborative industrial approach as the plants are small while ISPs are putting up large capacities. Environmental issues are also coming up with tightening norms. The solution for the smaller players is to go co-operative like approach for forming SPVs common facilities like a central DRI unit,” V.R. Sharma, Managing Director, Jindal Steel Ltd said at the conference, reflecting the theme of the conference – 'Connecting Businesses. Creating Opportunities'.
Niladri Bhattacharjee, Partner, Metals & Mining Industry Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat suggested that Central Indian players should look at the new growth sectors beyond their traditional focus on long steels.
“Regional associations in Vidarbha, Raipur should work with the Centre for suitable end-use sector development - such as in Defence Production, Capital Goods, Automotive, Warehousing & Logistics sector to create a base on which steel can thrive,” he said.
Highlighting Chhattisgarh's importance to India's evolving steel map, Vinaya Varma, MD & CEO, mjunction services ltd said:“It is here where India's next phase of the growth story is being scripted. India is now looking at 600 million tons of steelmaking capacity by 2047. And I have no doubt that Chhattisgarh will play a key role in fulfilling this dream.”
About mjunction:
mjunction services limited, a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL, is India's largest B2B e-commerce company, leveraging technology to create value across industries for over two decades. Founded in 2001 with the launch of its pioneering metaljunction platform to bring transparency and efficiency to steel sales, mjunction has since diversified into multiple sectors, offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes e-auctions, e-procurement, loyalty solutions, e-marketplaces, agri-commodities, financing, and specialized services. With innovative offerings like mjGRO for loyalty management, mjunction serves over 140 marquee clients in both public and private sectors. With a strong focus on innovation, transparency, and customer success, mjunction continues to drive digital transformation in B2B commerce, enabling businesses to trade and procure with greater efficiency, scale, and trust.
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