Viral Comedy Sensation Sergei Putinsky Stars In Absurd Video For Father Of Zen Single 'Oh Melania!'

Father Of Zen "Oh Melania!" featuring Sergei Putinsky

Sergei Putinsky Stars In Absurd Father Of Zen Video "Oh Melania!"

- SergeiVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sergei Putinsky, widely known as one of social media's fastest-growing comedic personas, has achieved significant momentum this year. With videos surpassing 300 million views across global social platforms, the character-distinguished by an orange hammer and sickle tracksuit, gold chains, wrap-around shades, and a vintage 1980's-style cellular phone-has rapidly commanded mainstream attention. The character's meteoric rise has garnered public recognition from comedy icons including Tom Segura and Bill Burr, establishing Putinsky as a prominent fixture in contemporary pop-culture satire.This momentum culminates in a new collaborative venture, with Putinsky starring in the satirical music video for Father of Zen's debut single "Oh Melania!" The pop/dance/rap track and accompanying visual narrative detail the journey of a Russian protagonist enamored with a woman named Melania, who has left for the United States to be with the "orange man". Undeterred, Putinsky's character sets out to reclaim his love, confident the his matching orange tracksuit makes him a worthy competitor. However, a major paperwork blunder alters his trajectory causing him to take a wrong turn and find himself stranded in Canada instead.Musically, "Oh Melania!" channels the campy, high-energy pop/rap style reminiscent of 1990's icon Right Said Fred. The accompanying music video leans completely into high-concept absurdity, evoking the vibrant, unpredictable energy of viral phenomena like "Gangam Style" while maintaining a strictly original comedic identity. Despite the politically adjacent subject matter, the creators emphasize that the project is entirely apolitical, focusing strictly on lighthearted, nostalgic fun and physical comedy."I come to Canada cause it's the only place you can't drink outside but smoking crack at a bus stop is fine" said Sergei.Father of Zen is a multi-genre musical project driven by a songwriter and producer-first mindset, intentionally fluid and built to follow creative ideas wherever they lead. According to the creator, the inception of "Oh Melania!" was born out of a purely spontaneous moment of artistic inspiration following a live comedy performance. "I'm a big fan of Sergei, from the first time I saw him," explained the creator behind Father of Zen. "One day I was talking to him after one of his shows and I said, 'Man, you could really use a music video or something.' The second the words escaped my lips it was like I was in The Blues Brothers when the holy light hit me. I think I went home and slept on it, and when I woke up the next day the the idea was already fully formed and I immediately put it together. It took a while to get it done and longer still for the video, but I couldn't be much happier for how it turned out. Sergei is a legend to me."Father of Zen has currently released all songs from the album as individual singles across mainstream streaming networks. Moving forward plans to celebrate the rollout with a winter excursion. "I plan to celebrate the full release by taking a trip to Calgary at the end of February to catch comedian Sam Morril," the creator noted. "What better way to honor Sergei than to go to Calgary in February? It's cheaper and closer than Siberia with All the charm."

Nathan Robinson

Father Of Zen

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Oh Melania! feat Sergei Putinsky

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Viral Comedy Sensation Sergei Putinsky Stars in Absurd Video for Father Of Zen Single 'Oh Melania!' News Provided By Father Of Zen October 10, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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