Rajasthan Police Crackdown On CJP's Delhi Protest 24 Detained In Jaipur, 12 Trains Cancelled

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 10 (IANS) Police authorities in Rajasthan have detained 24 people preparing to travel to Delhi for the CJP stir. Allegations have also surfaced that police are taking similar action in Sikar and Alwar.

The Railways has also cancelled 12 trains passing through Rajasthan and rescheduled two others, citing anticipated traffic disruptions in Delhi.

By Friday night, police in Jaipur had taken preventive legal action against protesters planning to attend the demonstration.

According to reports, eight people were bound over by the East District police, one by the North District police and eight by the South District police.

The action was reportedly aimed at maintaining law and order and preventing any untoward incidents.

In Sikar district, advocate Surendra, also known as Sanju Verma, was allegedly detained at his residence in the Reengus area on Friday as he prepared to travel to Delhi for the protest.

CJP organisational co-in-charge Deepak Baliyan alleged that police personnel took him from his residence in Mankheda village late Thursday night and brought him to the Govindgarh police station area.

He claimed that he was pressured not to participate in the protest, that a scuffle took place, and that his mobile phone was confiscated. Party co-in-charge Ashutosh Ranka also alleged that police personnel forcibly took him away and assaulted him.

However, Kathumar Station House Officer Chandrashekhar Sharma rejected the allegations as baseless. He said Baliyan had been taken for counselling in connection with the imposition of Section 163 in Delhi and was dropped back at his home at around 2 a.m. Police have denied allegations of formal detention or assault.

Meanwhile, the Railways has cancelled 12 trains operating to and from Rajasthan and rescheduled two others by five hours each ahead of the protest. The decision was reportedly taken in anticipation of heavy traffic and possible road blockages around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations on October 10.

The cancellations affect services operating on the Sabarmati, Udaipur, Sri Ganganagar and Delhi routes. The changes are expected to inconvenience passengers travelling to and from the affected destinations.

Travellers have been advised to check the latest train schedules before leaving for their journeys.