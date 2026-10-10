Asiad Medal Winners To Join Sports Min For Fit India Sunday On Cycle In Varanasi

MENAFN - IANS) Varanasi, Oct 10 (IANS) Asian Games medallists will be joining Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the upcoming Fit India Sunday on Cycle in Varanasi to emphasise the message of fitness, youth empowerment and a drug-free India.

The event will be organised in Varanasi on Sunday, along the route from Namo Ghat to Diksha Mandap, Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, from 6:00 AM onwards. The theme, "Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat," will zero in on highlighting the importance of active lifestyle and encouraging the youth to stay away from substance abuse and will bring together young people, fitness enthusiasts, citizens and sporting icons.

Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour and Employment, will be the chief guest for the occasion, while some of India's Asian Games medallists will also grace the event, including Prachi Chaudhary, Parul Chaudhary, Jay Kumar and Raj Kumar Pal.

Chaudhary won bronze in the women's 400m, while Parul secured two bronze medals in the women's 3000m steeplechase and 5000m events. Jay also achieved glory at the Aichi-Nagoya Games as he won a silver in the mixed 4x400m relay and bronze in the men's 4x400m relay, while Pal won a gold medal with the Indian men's hockey team.

The participation of the Asiad medal winners will add the sporting flavour to the event and offer an opportunity for youngsters and sports lovers to connect with the athletes.

The event will include a variety of fun and fitness activities at Namo Ghat, which will include yoga sessions, Zumba, fun games and exciting interactive activities, which will offer the participants an engaging platform to embrace fitness and wellness.

The campaign will be under the ambit of the vision of building a Fit India and a drug-free society by influencing citizens to make physical activities like cycling, walking and other forms of exercise part of their daily routines.