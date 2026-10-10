Turkmenistan, Belarus Presidents Discuss Trade And Economic Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko discussed expanding bilateral economic cooperation, including in transport, the chemical industry, oil and gas, and textiles, during a meeting in Awaza, Turkmenistan, yesterday.

This was reflected in a statement by the press service of the Turkmen government.

Meanwhile, Lukashenko arrived in Turkmenistan to participate in high-level international events, including the CIS Heads of State Council meeting.

During the meeting, the presidents emphasized the importance of achieving mutually beneficial results through joint projects and expanding cooperation across key economic sectors.

Berdimuhammedov also highlighted the importance of cooperation within international organizations, including the United Nations and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The sides discussed prospects for strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties. Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmen students are currently studying at universities in Belarus and stressed the need to continue cooperation in science, culture and the arts.

He also expressed interest in organizing reciprocal cultural days, exhibitions, concerts, scientific conferences and other events to promote mutual understanding between the two peoples.

Both presidents expressed confidence in further strengthening bilateral relations.

Notably, Turkmenistan and Belarus have maintained regular political and economic contacts, with the two sides describing each other as strategic partners. Economic cooperation has traditionally focused on industrial goods, machinery, agriculture, transport and infrastructure.

Earlier work of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Belarusian Commission on Economic Cooperation identified mechanical engineering, agro-industry, construction, transport and communications among the areas with potential for expanded trade. Belarusian proposals included supplies of trucks, buses and agricultural machinery to Turkmenistan, while a Belarusian Machinery Service Center operates in Ashgabat.

The economic track remained on the agenda in 2026. During inter-ministerial consultations in Ashgabat in May, the sides reviewed bilateral trade and discussed ways to expand economic cooperation, including through the private sector. They also highlighted cooperation in education, science and culture.