Anarchist INDIA Bloc, CJP Conspiring To Destabilise India, Claims BJP Chief Nabin

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Saturday accused the INDIA Bloc and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) of allegedly attempting to destabilise the country, describing the two political groups as "anarchic" and asserting that their alleged efforts would not succeed as the people of India had understood their intentions.

His remarks came amid the CJP's call for a demonstration at Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Nabin alleged that certain political groups were attempting to create an atmosphere of instability in the country despite the peaceful environment in which people were contributing to national development.

He alleged that these efforts were being driven by political motives rather than any genuine concern for the country.

“Today, some people are making an attempt to create a highly dangerous and serious situation in the nation. Efforts are underway to destabilise the country, when 140 crore people are living in peace and harmony, contributing collectively to the nation's development. But who is doing all this? This is being done by two anarchic groups -- one led by Rahul Gandhi of the INDIA Alliance, and the other led by Arvind Kejriwal's associates, CJP,” Nabin claimed.

He asserted that the people of the country could "see through the intentions of both groups" and would not allow their "attempts to create instability to succeed".

“These are the very people that the public has rejected today, be it Rahul Gandhi's INDIA Alliance or Arvind Kejriwal and his CJP. The people rejected them and taught them a lesson; however, instead of accepting that mandate or learning from it, they have resorted to hatching a conspiracy to destabilise the country,” Nabin claimed.

“I want to say that you are undertaking these efforts, driven by your political agendas, at the behest of foreign forces. Our country is moving forward with stability in times of global uncertainties, you are not able to digest it,” he stated.

Nabin added that the country's progress towards becoming self-reliant and empowered was also a "source of discomfort" for the Opposition groups, which he accused of attempting to disrupt the country's development.

Emphasising the strength of Indian democracy, Nabin said the country's constitutional institutions and democratic traditions would withstand such attempts. He expressed confidence that patriotic citizens would unite to counter what he described as the designs of the INDIA Bloc and the CJP.

The BJP chief also referred to the country's security situation over the past 12 years, claiming that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India had moved away from an atmosphere of fear and made sustained efforts to eliminate terrorism and Naxalism from their roots.

“However, still, there are individuals with an 'Urban Naxal' mindset who are hell-bent on destabilising the country. Rahul Gandhi, your intentions will never succeed,” Nabin said.

He also criticised the language used by Opposition leaders and their supporters, saying that India's youth were closely observing their statements and remained committed to the country's cultural values, democratic traditions and Constitution.

“India's youth are observing the language that is being used by Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, members of the INDIA Alliance and the so-called youth leadership of the CJP. Indian youth are deeply connected to the country's culture and democracy, and are committed to the Constitution. That is why the people of the country will never accept the kind of language you use,” he said.

Nabin further maintained that attempts to challenge India's constitutional framework and democratic institutions, along with what he described as "insulting remarks" against people occupying the country's highest offices, "would not be accepted by the public".

He claimed the INDIA Bloc and the CJP was "relying on foreign support to pursue their political objectives" and asserted that such efforts would not succeed in undermining India's stability.

The BJP president also accused the Opposition of undermining the people's mandate by questioning democratic processes and spreading what he described as falsehoods.

“Challenging democracy in the name of the Constitution and relying on falsehoods is the same as insulting the people's mandate,” he said.

Referring to the electoral defeats suffered by Opposition parties in several states, Nabin said,“Your repeated electoral defeats in various states and the desperation resulting from these suggest that you do not wish to see this country progress peacefully. However, I warn you that the BJP and the patriots of this nation will give you a fitting response.”

Concluding his remarks, Nabin said that efforts to incite tension and disrupt national stability would be "dealt with firmly", adding that the government and party workers would continue to safeguard the country's democratic framework and development trajectory.