Six Cops Including Station In-Charge Suspended After BJP Workers Protest In Indore

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Oct 10 (IANS) Six police personnel, including the station in-charge and a sub-inspector, have been suspended in Indore following allegations of assault and misbehaviour with two persons, including a BJP worker, officials said on Saturday.

The action followed a protest at the Aerodrome police station in Indore on Friday night, when BJP workers and supporters of local MLA Golu Shukla gathered on the premises. They raised slogans against the police and demanded action against the personnel involved in the alleged incident.

The gathering created a tense situation, which prompted senior police officials to reach the police station. The protesters expressed anger over the alleged treatment of the two individuals and sought accountability from the police administration.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Kerkatta announced the suspension of the six personnel following a preliminary inquiry into the matter. Those suspended include the station in-charge, a sub-inspector and four other police personnel.

The allegations relate to an incident in the Aerodrome police station area in which the police personnel allegedly assaulted and behaved rudely with the two individuals. The protest took a political turn with the involvement of BJP workers and supporters of Shukla, who demanded disciplinary action against the police personnel.

The incident prompted the police administration to take cognisance of the allegations and initiate action.

According to the information, Pandit Jaideep Dubey had a dispute with his neighbours over some issue. He subsequently called MLA Golu Shukla and sought his help. The MLA then contacted Aerodrome police station in-charge Virendra Singh Kushwaha, who told him to send Dubey to the police station, assuring him that the matter would be looked into. Later in the evening, Dubey reached the police station along with a BJP worker.

Pandit Jaideep Dubey and BJP worker Pankaj Chaubey went to the Aerodrome police station, where they got into an argument with police personnel over some issue. The policemen allegedly thrashed both of them. Following the alleged assault, the two were made to sit inside the police station.

When supporters of MLA Golu Shukla and BJP workers learnt about the incident, they were angered. At around 11 p.m., hundreds of BJP workers gathered outside the police station.

A departmental inquiry is underway to establish the sequence of events and determine the responsibility of the personnel concerned.

Further action will depend on the findings of the inquiry.