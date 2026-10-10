200 People Detained In Delhi Ahead Of CJP's Jantar Mantar Protest

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Around 200 people have been detained by the Delhi Police from Jantar Mantar and surrounding areas as they gathered for the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday, officials said.

The detentions come as Delhi Police remains on high alert ahead of the CJP's proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, with security tightened across the national Capital.

Earlier in the day, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport as they arrived ahead of the protest.

Delhi Police personnel entered the aircraft carrying Dipke after it landed at IGI Airport.

Dipke posted the video showing the Delhi Police team entering the flight as he, along with other CJP members, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained from the flight itself.

In a video posted on his social media handle, Dipke was heard telling the police, "...I have come here to be arrested; arrest me."

The CJP announced the detentions in a post on its social media handle, stating: "Abhijeet Dipke DETAINED! Saurav Das DETAINED! Ashutosh Ranka DETAINED!"

Social media influencer Dhruv Rathee was also detained at his residence in Gurugram. According to a post on the X handle of the CJP, around 50 police personnel in plain clothes reached Rathee's residence in Gurugram at around 8 a.m. and took him into custody.

Meanwhile, vehicles are being checked at Delhi's borders, while police personnel have been equipped with body cameras to record any untoward incidents during the demonstration.

Security arrangements have also been strengthened at the residences of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Drone surveillance is being conducted at key locations, while several Metro stations, including Supreme Court and Mandi House, have been closed as part of the security measures.

At New Delhi Railway Station, drone surveillance is underway, with Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed across the premises. Security marches are being conducted, and drones are being used to monitor the situation.