Shatrughan Sinha Wishes 'His Bestest Half' Wife Poonam Sinha On Her Birthday, Shares Wedding Pic

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his wife, Poonam Sinha, expressing his love and gratitude for their years together.

Taking to X, the actor described her as his“bestest half” and the most special person in his life, and also thanked her for the warmth, joy, laughter, togetherness and love she has brought into their family.

Sharing a series of pictures, Shatrughan wrote,“Special wish for the most special person, my 'bestest half' @PoonamSinha on the most special day. Thank you for the years of warmth, joy, laughter, togetherness & love. You are the of Our Family. Happy Birthday #BirthdayWishes”

The pictures shared by the veteran actor offer a glimpse into the couple's journey over the years.

One of the pictures shows Shatrughan and Poonam posing together in a black-and-white click, smiling as they sit close to each other. Another picture captures the couple during their wedding ceremony.

Another picture captures the couple with their kids Sonakshi Sinha, Luv and Kush Sinha.

Talking about Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha's love story, it dates back to 1965, when they reportedly met during a train journey from Patna to Mumbai.

The couple tied the knot on July 9, 1980, after dating for many years.

For the uninitiated, Poonam Sinha carved out her own identity before becoming known as Shatrughan Sinha's wife.

She won the Miss Young India title in 1968 and entered the film industry under the screen name Komal.

She appeared in films including Jigri Dost and Sabak, the latter featuring Shatrughan Sinha as well. She later ventured into film production, backing projects including Prem Geet and Dil Leke Dekho.

After a long gap from acting, she appeared in Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama Jodhaa Akbar in 2008, playing Hamida Banu Begum.

–IANS

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