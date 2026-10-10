J&K CM Omar Likely To Reshuffle Cabinet Next Week No First-Time MLA To Get Elevation

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 10 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, is likely to reshuffle/expand his Council of Ministers next week in consultation with National Conference (NC) President, Dr Farooq Abdullah, sources in the ruling party said on Saturday.

The much awaited Cabinet expansion is expected next week and the list is being finalised by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in consultation with Dr Farooq Abdullah, top party sources said here.

Contrary to previous speculations, CM Omar Abdullah has decided not to accommodate first-time MLAs in his Cabinet.

“Instead, it has been decided to bring back senior leaders to ensure better governance and supervision. Senior NC leader and current Speaker of J&K Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather is expected to join the Council of Ministers. He could be given the finance department portfolio, which is with the Chief Minister at present”, sources said.

Rather had remained Finance Minister in J&K for many years in Dr Farooq Abdullah's government in the past. Another senior NC leader, Ali Mohammad Sagar is also expected to be inducted into the Cabinet. Sagar has won the Khanyar Legislative Assembly seat in Srinagar district seven times.

His son, Salman Sagar is also an MLA from Hazratbal Assembly constituency. Other faces likely to be inducted in the Council of Ministers are Altaf Kaloo, MLA Pahalgam, Nazir Ahmed Gurezi, MLA Gurez and Ajaz Ahmad Jan, MLA Poonch.

CM Omar Abdullah is likely to drop two ministers while inducting five new ministers. As per the rule, J&K can have nine members in the Council of Ministers including the Chief Minister.

At present there are six members in the Cabinet including the Chief Minister. For the post of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the name of MLA Mubarak Gul is doing the rounds.

He is a 6-time MLA and presently represents the Eidgah Assembly constituency.

CM Omar Abdullah had offered a Cabinet berth to the Congress party. JKPCC president, Tariq Hameed Karra, however, told reporters that the Congress with 6 MLAs will continue to support the NC government in J&K, but would not join the Cabinet till statehood is restored.

The 90-member J&K Assembly has 41 NC, 29 BJP, 6 Congress, 4 PDP, 1 each from the Communist Party Marxist, Peoples Conference, Aam Aadmi Party, Awami Ittehad Party and 6 Independent candidates, four of whom are supporting the NC government.