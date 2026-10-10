Cathie Wood-Led Ark Invest Sells AMD, SPCX, GOOG Stocks - But Loads Up On CMPS, NTLA, CRSP And Other Healthcare Firms



The selling was concentrated across several of Ark's ETFs rather than limited to one part of the portfolio.

ARK Innovation ETF pared its stake in five prominent companies, namely, SpaceX, AMD, Alphabet, Robinhood Markets and Shopify. The buying activity was concentrated in ARKG, where Ark added positions across a broad group of biotechnology companies rather than concentrating its purchases in a single stock.

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest reshuffled several of its holdings Friday, selling a number of prominent technology and growth names while adding to a wide range of biotechnology stocks.

The trades put some of Ark's better-known holdings on the sell side, including Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) and Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX), while its genomics-focused ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) continued to add to biotech companies.

Ark Pares AMD, SPCX, GOOG Stakes

The selling was concentrated across several of Ark's ETFs rather than limited to one part of the portfolio.

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) pared its stake in five prominent companies, namely, SpaceX, AMD, Alphabet, Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) and Shopify Inc. (SHOP).

The trades extended beyond technology. ARK Blockchain & Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) sold the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) and DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), while ARKG reduced positions in Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and CareDx Inc. (CDNA). ARK Space & Defense Innovation ETF (ARKX) sold Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM).

Among the technology names, the transactions included both semiconductor and internet exposure, with AMD, Alphabet and Shopify all appearing among ARKK's sales.

ARKG Adds Across Biotech

The buying activity was concentrated in ARKG, where Ark added positions across a broad group of biotechnology companies rather than concentrating its purchases in a single stock.

The purchases included gene-editing companies CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) and Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM).

Other companies which saw buying activity from ARKG included Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX), Guardant Health Inc. (GH), Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR), Compass Pathways PLC (CMPS), Alamar Biosciences Inc. (ALMR) and Freenome Inc. (FRNM).

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) also bought shares of Symbotic Inc. (SYM) and Kodiak AI Inc. (KDK).

ARKG's price closed up over 4% in Friday's regular trading session and rose nearly 0.4% during the after-hours trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around ARKG trended in the 'bearish' territory at the time of writing.

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