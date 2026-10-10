Security Beefed Up In Delhi, Ghazipur Border Ahead Of CJP Protest

Security Tightened at Borders

Heavy stone barricades were being placed at the Ghazipur border in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as a security measure on the day of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Police also intensified vehicle checks at the Ghazipur border, inspecting vehicles heading towards the national capital.

Delhi Police have tightened security arrangements across the city, including the South District, with special measures at inter-state and inter-district borders, South District DCP Anant Mittal said.“Regarding the protest call issued by the CJP in Delhi, security arrangements have been put in place across the entire city, including the South District. Special security measures have been implemented at inter-state and inter-district borders,” Mittal said.

“We are preventing unauthorized elements from entering Delhi and are conducting checks. Our aim is to ensure the day passes peacefully,” he added.

Surveillance and Legal Orders

He said around 12 pickets had been set up at various borders, in addition to several pickets within the district and outlying posts. Police were conducting checks to intercept members of organisations that had called for the protest and counsel them, he added.

Mittal said surveillance was also being carried out using drones and CCTV cameras to prevent unauthorised gatherings and incidents. Police were making announcements about orders issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), he added.“Furthermore, we are maintaining surveillance using drones and CCTV to prevent any unauthorized gatherings or incidents within Delhi... We are continuously making announcements regarding the orders issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and we are also conducting surveillance using drones."

Coordination at Ghaziabad Border

ACP Suryabali Maurya said security checks were being conducted continuously at the Ghaziabad border, keeping in mind law and order requirements and the festive season.“We are being mindful that nobody is inconvenienced during the security checks. About 100 Civil Police, Traffic Police and PSC jawans are deployed here for the checks. We are coordinating with our counterparts in Delhi Police," Maurya added.

Measures at Jantar Mantar

In Delhi, heavy police and media presence was reported at Kerala House near Jantar Mantar, where a few protesters were also present.

The security measures have been put in place to prevent any untoward incident during the demonstration, with police seeking to avoid a recurrence of the July 20 protests. Unlike the arrangements made during the INDIA bloc protest, police teams have been authorised to carry lathis and batons. In view of alleged attempts to record and circulate videos portraying police personnel in a negative light, teams have been instructed to avoid verbal confrontations with protesters. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)