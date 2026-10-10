Amitabh Bachchan Asked To Appear Personally Before Delhi High Court In Rights Case

Delhi High Court Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued a key directive towards Big B. Yes, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan must now appear personally in his ongoing personality rights suit if he wants to continue it. His presence is essential if an amicable settlement with some named defendants remains incomplete or unformalised.

Amitabh Bachchan v Rajat Nagi & Ors (CS(COMM) 819/2022) - Bachchan filed this legal action in 2022. He seeks a permanent injunction. The actor wants to protect his name, image, and voice from unauthorised commercial exploitation.

Behind the Personality Rights Case

The iconic actor filed this particular legal action, Amitabh Bachchan v Rajat Nagi & Ors (CS(COMM) 819/2022), in 2022. He sought a permanent injunction. Bachchan wanted to protect his personality rights - his name, image, and voice - from unauthorised commercial exploitation. A key early step came on November 25, 2022. On that day, Bachchan secured an ex parte ad interim injunction. This order temporarily restrained various entities from infringing his rights.

Why Bachchan Must Appear in Court

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued the personal appearance directive. That happened on October 9, 2026. During proceedings, the Court learned something. Parties had reportedly reached an agreement with some defendants. However, formal signing and completion of this settlement remained pending. Logistical issues on the actor's part reportedly caused the delay. Justice Kaurav made it clear: If Amitabh Bachchan intends to continue his personality rights suit - especially for any claims unsettled with these defendants - his personal presence before the Delhi High Court is essential at the subsequent hearing. This condition shows how seriously the court views such agreements. It requires the principal party's direct involvement.

The Legal Basis for the Appearance Order

Three legal provisions give the Delhi High Court power to demand personal presence. Justice Kaurav cited Order X Rule 2 and Order V Rule 3 of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC), 1908. Order X Rule 2 lets the court examine a party personally to clarify disputes. Order V Rule 3 allows the court to require a defendant's attendance if they can answer key questions. The court also invoked Section 168 of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023. This newer legislation covers evidence and witness examination. It strengthens the judiciary's authority to ensure quick disposal of legal matters.

Protecting a Celebrity's Identity: What are Personality Rights?

Amitabh Bachchan's suit shows the growing importance of personality rights in the digital age. The initial ex parte ad interim injunction, granted on November 25, 2022, proved a key step. It prevented widespread unauthorized use of his identity. Bachchan sought the court's intervention. He brought many instances of misuse to light.

Fraudsters used his name, image, and distinctive voice. They promoted lottery tickets. They developed fake mobile apps for Kaun Banega Crorepati. They endorsed GK books. They registered countless domain names – all without his consent. This case shows the challenges public figures face controlling their public persona and commercial identity against exploitation.

What Happens Now?

November 16, 2026 - that's the next hearing date. The Court listed the matter. This date is key for the personality rights suit's progress. The Court granted Amitabh Bachchan a specific timeframe. He must ensure all formalities for any partial settlement with defendants are completed and formalised. This must happen before the scheduled hearing. The Court's insistence on his personal presence - should the settlement remain unresolved - shows its firm intent. It wants to speed up resolution of pending aspects. It also wants to hold all parties accountable.